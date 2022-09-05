Winston-Salem State score Central State update

CANTON — The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Returns to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Central State and Winston-Salem State will play in this year’s edition of the classic, the third played in Canton.

Assorted events ahead of the game have included legendary Black College Football Hall of Famers Doug Williams and James Harris speaking at an event Thursday, a college fair on Thursday, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a Winston-Salem graduate, coming to town and broadcasting “First Take” live Friday morning from Benson Stadium.

Now it’s game day. Return here later once the game kicks off for the latest updates.

It’s a final

Central State defeats Winston-Salem State 41-21.

Marauders take advantage of another turnover

Corwyn Hurt’s fumble recovery sets up another Central State touchdown. Brandon Kyles 21-yard touchdown pass to Micah Lowe pushes the Marauders ahead 41-21.

Each team has turned the ball over four times.

Central State enters the fourth quarter with a lead

Central State restores a two-possession lead on Aaron Kennebrew’s 1-yard touchdown run with four seconds left in the third quarter. It’s 34-21 Marauders.

