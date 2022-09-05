Winston-Salem State score Central State update

CANTON — The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Returns to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Central State and Winston-Salem State will play in this year’s edition of the classic, the third played in Canton.

Assorted events ahead of the game have included legendary Black College Football Hall of Famers Doug Williams and James Harris speaking at an event Thursday, a college fair on Thursday, and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, a Winston-Salem graduate, coming to town and broadcasting “First Take” live Friday morning from Benson Stadium.

Now it’s game day. Return here later once the game kicks off for the latest updates.

It’s a final

Central State defeats Winston-Salem State 41-21.

Marauders take advantage of another turnover

Corwyn Hurt’s fumble recovery sets up another Central State touchdown. Brandon Kyles 21-yard touchdown pass to Micah Lowe pushes the Marauders ahead 41-21.

Each team has turned the ball over four times.

Central State enters the fourth quarter with a lead

Central State restores a two-possession lead on Aaron Kennebrew’s 1-yard touchdown run with four seconds left in the third quarter. It’s 34-21 Marauders.

Don’t count the Rams out yet

OK, maybe Winston-Salem State isn’t out of this thing just yet.

Richard Latimer’s 43-yard touchdown pass to RJ Mobley cuts Central State’s lead to 27-21. The Marauders jumped offside, but Latimer and Mobley took advantage of the free play to get the Rams closer.

Central State takes advantage of another turnover

The seventh turnover of the game overall may be too difficult for Winston-Salem State to overcome.

Jalil Lenore’s fumble recovery set up a short field for Central State. A few plays later Brandon Kyles threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Kenyadus Hollins to give the Mauraders a 27-14 lead. The extra point was blocked.

Mauraders lead at Halftime

Central State leads Winston-Salem State 21-14 at Halftime

Rams kicker Jobanni Esparza’s 53-yard field goal attempt on the final play of the first half was short.

Central State regains the lead

Central State was in no mood to play it conservative late in the first half.

On fourth-and-2, Kaz Diaz scored on a 3-yard run to give the Marauders a 21-14 lead.

Central State drove 60 yards in two plays to regain the lead.

Rams and Marauders are back to even

It’s a brand new ballgame.

Down two touchdowns early, Winston-Salem State rallied to tie the game at 14-14.

Richard Latimer’s 23-yard touchdown pass to RJ Mobley completed an 11-play, 90-yard drive for the Rams.

Rams get their own pick-6

The game isn’t even 13 minutes old and we’ve already had two pick-6s.

This one belongs to Winston-Salem State’s Justin Fleming. His 25-yard interception return for a touchdown cuts Central State’s lead to 14-7.

Fleming has two interceptions. We have seen five turnovers in the first quarter alone.

Costly mistake for Winston-Salem State

The fourth turnover of the game proved costly for Winston-Salem State.

Anthony Mack’s 25-yard interception return for a touchdown increases Central State’s lead to 14-0.

Turnovers piling up

Central State has been in Winston-Salem State territory twice since Twon Hines’ opening touchdown. The Marauders turned the ball over both times.

Dahjon McNeal also has a fumble recovery for the Central State defense.

Twon Hines’ big return sets up a Marauders touchdown

That was quick.

Central State’s Twon Hines returned the opening kickoff 81 yards to the Winston-Salem State 4-yard line. Two plays later, they caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Brandon Kyles.

It took the Marauders 31 seconds to grab a 7-0 lead.

Central State will get the football first

Winston-Salem State won the coin toss and deferred until the second half.

What channel is the Central State-Winston-Salem State football game on?

NFL Network and HBCU Go will televise the game, which kicks off at 4 pm, Sunday.

Where is the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic played?

The game is at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, which also hosted the BCFHOF Classics in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19).

Who won the previous Black College Football Hall of Fame Classics in Canton?

In the 2019 game, Alabama A&M rallied to a 35-30 win over Morehouse.

A year ago, Grambling beat Tennessee State 16-10 in the game, spoiling the head coaching debut of Eddie George.