Winslow Meyers Solo show at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta proudly presents artist Winslow Myers with a selection of his paintings in the River Room from Sept. 22 until Oct. 12. The public is invited to the artist’s reception on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m

Myers grew up in Walpole, left Maine to pursue a career teaching art history and studio art in Massachusetts, and returned to the area in 2012. He lives in Nobleboro with his partner Patti Bradley, who is also a painter. They sell their art from their gallery at 357 Bayview Road, overlooking Great Salt Bay. Myers’ art website can be found at www.winslowmyers.com. His recently published book on his teacher, the Canadian-American painter Walter Tandy Murch, is available at Sherman’s bookstore.

In a recent statement, Winslow writes: “I paint from imagination, even though the final image always resembles the ‘real’ world in a general way. For me a painting always begins from within, an intuition of how I might distill simple motifs like trees or a repeated pattern of Railroad ties into something fresh. This encourages me to work with abstract and representational elements at the same time. A freight car is an efficient conveyor of goods, but also an interesting arrangement of shapes and colors, something with a potential for visual poetry. As the Italian still-life painter Georgio Morandi said, ‘There is nothing more surreal and abstract than reality.'”

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday 10 am to 4 pm For more information visit the website: riverartsme.org or call the gallery at 563-6868.