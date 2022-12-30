Wins over Kentucky and Illinois have MU Fearless

With the game already in hand, whoever was in charge of Missouri basketball’s in-game music decided to rub it in. As the Tigers and their Wednesday opponents, the Kentucky Wildcats, huddled up, a familiar tune for the Lexington Invaders played through the public address system.

“It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party,” crowed the voice of Waka Flaka Flame, as MU’s fans bounced along to the 2010 rap hit “Grove St. Party,” a song that is regularly played at Wildcat home games and serves as the school’s football walkout song.

The song choice didn’t Jinx anything, nor did a prior request for fans not to storm the court, which came with 10 minutes remaining. Missouri closed out the win, beating Kentucky 89-75 to close out a second win in a row over a ranked opponent.

