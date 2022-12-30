Wins over Kentucky and Illinois have MU Fearless

With the game already in hand, whoever was in charge of Missouri basketball’s in-game music decided to rub it in. As the Tigers and their Wednesday opponents, the Kentucky Wildcats, huddled up, a familiar tune for the Lexington Invaders played through the public address system.

“It’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party,” crowed the voice of Waka Flaka Flame, as MU’s fans bounced along to the 2010 rap hit “Grove St. Party,” a song that is regularly played at Wildcat home games and serves as the school’s football walkout song.

The song choice didn’t Jinx anything, nor did a prior request for fans not to storm the court, which came with 10 minutes remaining. Missouri closed out the win, beating Kentucky 89-75 to close out a second win in a row over a ranked opponent.

Just as he was after the Tigers’ Thursday win over Illinois, head Coach Dennis Gates was understated with praise for his team’s performance after the UK win.

“Our guys played OK,” Gates said.

For the second game in a row, Missouri didn’t act like an underdog. In both Wednesday’s win against Kentucky, and the Braggin’ Rights Game, the Tigers took the fight to their opponent.

Since the loss to Kansas on Dec. 11, Missouri hasn’t shown even a hint of fear. In the first half against UK, true freshman Aidan Shaw tied up on a loose ball, sparking a bit of a commotion on the court.

His opponent for the ball, with whom he squared up without hesitation? Reigning Naismith Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe.

“We expect it from him,” guard Sean East said of Shaw after the game. “I don’t know about you guys, but we don’t want him to back down, even though he’s a freshman.”

On paper, the Wildcats had more well-known names than Missouri. Head Coach John Calipari has brought together his traditional bunch of highly touted recruits, plus the returning Tshiebwe.

And Wednesday, Gates’ group of transfers, with a few freshmen and three returnees from last year’s 12-21 team, simply looked better. They played physical, fought for every rebound, and made plays in transition for a win that tied last year’s win total just 13 games into the season.

Even Calipari had to compliment the Tigers after the game.

“That was what they did to us,” Kentucky’s Coach said. “I look and some of the stuff wasn’t bad, but 14 turnovers and all of them in like critical times, they’re good. When they shoot the ball the way they shot it… I give them credit, they deserved to win the game.”

Senior Kobe Brown has been a huge part of both upset wins over the last week. Against Illinois, he hit his career high, scoring 31 points to down the Illini.

Against Kentucky, he nearly got there again, finishing with 30. Brown also had six rebounds and two assists.

They showed off the ability to shoot three-pointers against the Wildcats, something they hadn’t excelled at in previous years. More than that, they demonstrated a willingness to take the shots.

Once again, no fear, no hesitation.

“I just have a lot more confidence with the support I have behind me,” Brown said. “It’s kind of hard to miss shots when you have a great support system behind you that wants you to shoot the ball.”

With the win, Missouri basketball announced to the rest of the SEC that it isn’t a team to be trifled with. After consecutive victories against top-25 opponents, the Tigers could find themselves ranked the next time they step foot on a court for a game.

That will happen next Wednesday, on the road at Arkansas, which lost to LSU on Wednesday. The Razorbacks will still be another ranked opponent.

Three upset wins in a row is a tall task. Still, if Missouri is able to come out swinging like it did against Kentucky and Illinois, it will always have a chance.

“I don’t expect any team to put more pressure on us than we put on ourselves every day in practice,” Gates said. “I don’t expect our guys to not compete at the highest level. I don’t care if we practice for an hour, 30 minutes not matter what drill it is, I want our guys to compete.”