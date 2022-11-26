Wins for France and Poland against Denmark and Saudi Arabia

France became the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup beating a spirited Demark side by 2-1. Kylian Mbappe scored both goals for the Defending Champions at the Stadium 974 on Saturday evening.

Les Blues hardly dominated against their European Counterparts but are peaking at the right time despite their recent injury setbacks that have seen Karim Benzema, Cristopher Nkunku and Lucas Hernandez who have all been ruled out of the tournament.

Mbappe gave France the lead at the hour mark when Theo Hernandez made a darting run into the Danish half and provided a one two for the PSG Sensation whose deflected effort beat Kasper Schmeichel.

The Danes restored parity seven minutes later when Andreas Christensen powered his header past Hugo Lloris following Christian Eriksen’s corner.

France however had the last laugh when Mbappe slotted home Antoine Griezman’s delightful cross from the right wing just two yards out.

Didier Deschamps’ side are on course to top the group as they face Tunisia in their final game. Denmark though must beat Australia to qualify for the Round of 16.

Australia beat Tunisia

The Socceroos earlier beat Tunisia by 1-0 when Mitchell Duke scored the game’s only goal in the 23rd minute.

Australia are currently second in Group D and even a draw against the Danes would see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Poland overcome Saudi Arabia

Elsewhere in Group C, Poland beat Saudi Arabia by 2-0 as Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski finally broke his World Cup drought.

The Saudis came into the match having stunned Argentina in their first group game and will be disappointed with nothing to show for their valiant effort.

Piotr Zelinski gave the Poles the lead in the 39thth minute while Lewandowski took full advantage of a defensive calamity from the Saudi backline and kept his clam to slot home to give his side three important points.

The Saudis were guilty of missing a penalty when Salem Al Dawsari who scored the winner against Argentina failed to beat Wojciech Szczesny in the Polish goal.

The Juventus keeper dived to the right to save the spot kick and also got up to keep out the follow through. The European side hit the post twice through Lewandowski and Arkadiusz Milik before the former calmed nerves in the 82ndn.d minute to give his side the win.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images