Winooski boys soccer tracks down historic title

The Winooski High School boys soccer team has been knocking on the door of a Championship Coronation for over a decade.

The break-through came Saturday.

The second-seeded Spartans built a multi-goal lead and had their goalie make a key penalty stop in a 3-1 win over No. 1 Rivendell in the Division IV title game at Applejack Field in Manchester.

It’s Winooski’s first championship in program history.

Before 2021, the Spartans, previously a D-III power, made the semifinal round five times, reached one title game and had nine seasons of 10 or more wins since 2008.

“It’s been a long time coming, we feel. It feels really good to get it done,” said Winooski’s 12th year Coach Stephen Feiss. “I had a bunch of former players reach out … and replied to all of them that this is a win for them and (former coach) Corey Payson, who started this whole program.

“Success breeds success and we knew this would come if we were patient.”

In Saturday’s final, Emmanuel Omar took advantage of a Rivendell defensive mishap to make it 1-0 Winooski with a composed finish in the 15th minute. About nine minutes later, the Spartans (15-2) executed their style of play for a 2-0 advantage on Janvier Mufaume’s tally.

“The second goal was exactly what we’ve been working on in training: isolate those wing backs and find seams in there. It worked just like we drew it up,” Feiss said.

