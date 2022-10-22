Winona State Women’s soccer earns Homecoming win over Wayne State, 2-0

Next Game: at Augustana University (SD) 10/23/2022 | 1 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 1 p.m at Augustana University (SD) History

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University Women’s soccer team headed into their Friday, Oct. 21 match with Wayne State College with one goal in mind: three points in the NSIC standings.

For the Warriors it was a mission accomplished in front of a Homecoming crowd, as Winona State downed the Wildcats, 2-0.

Starting goalkeeper Alyson Jumper and the Warrior defense led by Bailey Deininger earned the sixth shutout of the year with the clean sheet. Deininger delivered double duty for WSU on the night, as the center back also broke the 0-0 deadlock with her first goal of the season, knocking home a rebound following a Winona State free kick to stake the home side a 1-0 lead.

In the 70th minute, Winona State’s Abigail Williams hit rinse and repeat for the second Warrior tally, as the sophomore from Prior Lake, Minn. scored a carbon-copy of Deininger’s goal, scrambling home a rebound from close range after a well-delivered corner from Reanne Weil. Williams’ goal was her third of the season and provided WSU with a cushion heading into the final stretch of the match.

As a team, WSU registered 20 shots overall in the game, putting 11 efforts on target. The Warriors earned six corners, committed six fouls and outshot the Wildcats by a 20-0 margin.

Wayne State goalkeeper Hayden Wallace finished the game with nine saves for the Wildcats. WSC had one corner kick on the night and committed four fouls.

With the win, Winona State moves to 8-4-4 on the year and 6-3-4 in NSIC play while WSC falls to 2-10-4 on the season and 2-8-3 in league play.

Winona State will return to the road on Sunday, Oct. 23 to take on the Augustana University Vikings. Kickoff at Morstad Field is set for 1 pm