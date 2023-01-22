Winona State Women’s basketball suffers a 75-49 loss at UMary

BISMARCK, ND – The Winona State University Women’s basketball team was dealt a 75-49 loss at the University of Mary this evening.

It was a slow start in Bismarck, ND as over two minutes passed before points were put on the scoreboard and UMary continued to score the game’s first six points. Winona State didn’t find the scoring column until there was 4:30 left in the quarter. Alex Dornfeld’s layup was the only score in the first frame for WSU and UMary led 13-2 after one.

The Marauders extended their lead to a 26-11 advantage at halftime, holding WSU 4-24 from the field and 0-9 from deep in the first half.

Winona State got the hot hand in the third quarter, knocking in four three pointers on nine attempts and scoring 27 points compared to UMary’s 24. The Marauders closed out the game with a 25-11 fourth quarter to win 75-49.

Lauren Fech and Alex Dornfeld each scored eight points to lead Winona State. Fech and Paige Peaslee each grabbed eight boards to lead WSU on the glass, while five different Warriors dished out at least one assist.

Winona State shot 0.339 (20-59) from the field and 0.174 (4-23) from deep while UMary went 27-64 (0.422) from the field and 7-27 (0.259) from beyond the arc.

Winona State (9-11, 3-11 NSIC) will host Northern State and MSU Moorhead on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28 in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court.

