Winona State Women’s basketball beats Viterbo, 75-46

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University Women’s basketball team combined a solid night shooting the basketball and a strong defensive effort on home court to deal Viterbo University a 75-46 loss at home in McCown Gymnasium on Monday, Nov. 28.

Mattie Schimenz led the Winona State effort with 11 points, while Ava Sergio added nine points to the Warrior scoreline. Emma Carpenter dished out a game-high five assists. Alex Dornfeld led all players with 13 rebounds on the night. Fourteen different players scored in the contest for head Coach Ana Wurtz.

Winona State dominated the second half defensively, forcing the visiting V-Hawks into several shot-clock violations as Viterbo was unable to find space or time for open looks at the basket. Overall, the Warriors held Viterbo to a 16-of-57 (28.1%) clip on the night.

As a team, WSU hit 28-of-61 (45.9%) from the floor and were a solid 12-for-32 (37.5%) from behind the arc. The Warriors out-rebounded Viterbo 40-27 and forced the visiting V-Hawks into 18 turnovers.

With the win, Winona State moves to 7-0 on the season and sits at 1-0 in NSIC play. Next up for the Warriors is a key Showdown with NSIC foe Minnesota State Mankato. The Mavericks, ranked 16th in the country, are 5-0 on the season. WSU and MSU-Mankato will tip off at 5:30 pm in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Court on Thursday, Dec. 1.