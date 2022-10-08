Winona State volleyball suffers setback at Minnesota Duluth

Next Match: at #7 St. Cloud State University 10/8/2022 | 2 p.m October 08 (Sat) / 2 pm at #7 St. Cloud State University History

DULUTH, Minn. – A slow start saw Winona State volleyball suffer a setback at the University of Minnesota Duluth on Friday, falling 3-0.

The nationally-ranked Bulldogs parlayed home court advantage to take the opening set 25-11 over the Warriors and pulled away in subsequent sets at the start of an NSIC weekend for Winona State.

Trailing 1-0, Winona State found the second set tough sledding as well, as Minnesota Duluth replicated their form in the opening frame to win 25-11. The Bulldogs hit .464 in the first set and .348 in the second while also racking up nine service aces in the first two frames.

WSU regrouped in the third set, hitting .353 as a team and breaking the 11-point pattern, but host UMD was able to match the Warrior effort and eventually take set three, 25-20.

Offensively, Madison Larson and Taylor Pagel led WSU with seven kills apiece, while Jaci Winchell dealt 21 assists.

On defense, Pagel produced a pair of blocks and Rylee Vaughn led the team in digs with seven. Winchell and Kylie Welch added five digs each.

Winona State (9-8, 5-5 NSIC) will take on No. 7 St. Cloud State University on Saturday. The Warriors will face the Huskies at 2 pm