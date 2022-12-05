Winona State volleyball signs four

WINONA, Minn. – Winona State University head volleyball Coach Joe Getzin announced on Thursday the signing of four student-athletes who comprise the 2023 Warrior Volleyball recruiting class.

Signing their official National Letters of Intent with Winona State are Quinn Robak, Jayda Berg, Sophia Armstrong, and Ashlyn Steding.

Quinn Robak is an outside hitter from Clarkston, Michigan. The 6-1 Robak attends Our Lady of the Lakes High School in nearby Waterford, where she earned 2021 Catholic League All Academic designation and was a 2022 Catholic League All Catholic selection. Robak twice earned All State Honorable Mention.

Jayda Berg is an outside hitter from Coon Valley, Wis. and Attends Westby Area High School. In volleyball, Berg earned All-Conference Second Team honors and was named to the La Crosse Tribune All-Area team. Berg has racked up 265 kills and 91 blocks while hitting .336 at Westby High School. Berg is ranked No. 1 in her senior class and will also play softball at Winona State.

Sophia Armstrong is a right-side hitter and middle blocker from West Burlington, Wisconsin. Armstrong owns the all-time single season kills record at West Burlington High School and was named as the conference co-player of the year at WBHS. The 5-11 Armstrong also earned Iowa All-State Honorable mention honors in her career.

Ashlyn Steding is a setter from Victoria, Minn. and Attends Chanhassen High School. In 2022, Steding led Chanhassen in assists, blocks and aces, while also serving as team captain. The two-year letter winner is a member of the Vital Volleyball Club, Steding is a member of the National Honor Society at CHS.

