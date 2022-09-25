Winona State volleyball earns second NSIC win in a row

Next Match: Minnesota State University Moorhead 9/30/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 30 (Fri) / 6 pm Minnesota State University Moorhead History

Bismarck, ND – The Winona State University volleyball team dispatched the University of Mary 3-0 on Saturday, Sept. 24.

With the win, Winona State secures the NSIC weekend sweep, having beaten Minot State 3-0 on Friday in their first conference win of the year.

Against the Marauders, Sidney Paulson led the Warrior offense with 14 kills, while Taylor Pagel added nine and Madison Larson eight. Jaci Winchell dished out 39 assists in the three-set affair and Pagel had three service aces against UMary.

Defensively, Mikenna Joerger had four blocks while Anna Hennessy and Winchell had 11 digs apiece in the contest. Winona State moves to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in NSIC play on the year.

Win the win, head Coach Joe Getzin moves to 349-326 in his career, just one win away from the 350 mark. Winona State will return to McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court on Friday, Sept. 30 when they host Minnesota State Moorhead. The Warriors and Dragons are set to start at 6 pm