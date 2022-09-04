Winona State volleyball earns 2-1 record on West Coast trip

Next Match: at Southwest Minnesota State University 9/9/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 09 (Fri) / 6 pm at Southwest Minnesota State University History

CARSON, Calf. – The Winona State University volleyball team, ranked No. 25 in the most recent AVCA Division II poll, earned a 2-1 record as the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toro Classic, playing three teams over the course of Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.

On Friday, Winona State took on Stanislaus State and Cal State Dominguez Hills falling in their first match to SSU 3-0 but rebounding to defeat host school Cal State Dominguez Hills 3-2 in a tightly contested match. Saturday, the Warriors dispatched Western Colorado in straight sets, 3-0.

Stanislaus State 3, WINONA STATE 0

Stanislaus State brought a 4-1 record into the opening match for the Warriors at the Toro Classic and defeated the Warriors 3-0, winning by 25-17, 25-18 and 25-18 scorelines. SSU held WSU to a .147 hitting percentage, while racking up a .311. Madison Larson was the only Warrior to reach double-digits in kills with 12, while Casey Volkmann collected 13 digs. Stanislaus State evened the all-time series record between the two teams, as Winona State beat SSU 3-0 in the first meeting of the teams on Sept. 1, 2017.

WINONA STATE 3, Cal State Dominguez Hills 2

In a match that went the distance, Madison Larson racked up 21 kills and Sidney Paulsen added 15. Mikenna Jorger also reached double digits in kills (10), while leading the team in blocks with six. Jaci Winchell dished out 52 assists and Casey Volkmann collected 29 digs and Paulsen added 18. WSU won the final three sets after being down 2-0, rallying to take set three 25-15, set four 25-17 and the fifth frame, 15-9.

WINONA STATE 3, Western Colorado 0

Riding the momentum of their comeback effort against the Toros the night before, Winona State cruised to a 3-0 whitewash of WCU, Madison Larson and Sidney Paulson were Tops on the team in Kills at 16 and 12, respectively, while Taylor Pagel added eight to the Warrior effort. Jaci Winchell had 33 assists in the contest, and WSU hit .330% as a team in their best Offensive outing of the tournament. Winona State collected six aces overall, led by Pagel with four.

The matches against Cal State Dominguez Hills and Western Colorado marked the first-ever meetings between Winona State and the two opponents. Following the tournament, head coach Joe Getzin moves his all-time career record to 347-322, just three wins away from the 350 mark.

The Warriors (4-3 overall / 0-0 NSIC) now turn their attention to the 2022 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) slate, opening the league campaign on the road at Southwest Minnesota State on Friday, Sept. 9.