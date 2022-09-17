Winona State soccer suffers setback at St. Cloud State

Next Game: at University of Minnesota Duluth 9/18/2022 | 1 p.m Sept. 18 (Sun) / 1 p.m at University of Minnesota Duluth History

St. Cloud, Minn. – The Winona State University Women’s soccer team traveled to St. Cloud State University on Friday, Sept. 16 and were unable to overcome a pair of first-half goals by the Huskies, eventually falling 2-0.

St. Cloud State scored the opening goal of the match in the 26thth minute of play, followed quickly with another Strike in the 30th minute. Megan Kirby accounted for both SCSU scores.

The first 45 minutes were otherwise even between the two teams, with both sides earning one corner kick a piece and the Warriors matched the Huskies in terms of shots on goal with three.

After the break, Winona State continued to press but were held in check by SCSU’s goalkeeper Evie Kohn, who had four saves on the evening.

Starting Warrior goalkeeper Chloe Swanson registered five saves in the contest. Madisson Watts provided an Offensive spark off the bench for Winona State, tallying two shots on goal in 28 minutes of action, while Madyson Dye also had a shot on goal for WSU. As a team, Winona State earned three corner kick opportunities and finished with 12 total shots, four on goal.

Winona State (3-2-1 overall, 1-1-1 NSIC) travels on to Duluth for a match on Sunday against the UMD Bulldogs. The Minnesota Duluth – Winona State Matchup is set for a 1pm start in James S. Malosky Stadium.