Winona State soccer shut out at Bemidji State, 1-0

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Winona State University soccer team had scored three goals over their most recent two games heading into their Showdown with Bemidji State University on Friday, but the Beavers managed to keep the Warriors scoreless in a 1-0 setback for WSU.

Winona State held host Bemidji State to just three first-half shots and took a 0-0 scoreline into the Locker room at the half, but the hosts managed to reel off six attempts in the second 45 minutes, including one that found the back of the Warrior net in the 55th minute of the match.

Fifteen minutes after the start of the second half, BSU’s Sara Wendt beat Winona State goalkeeper Chloe Swanson for the only score of the match, dealing WSU their second-straight NSIC loss, with the Warriors having lost to Minnesota State, Mankato last Sunday, 3 -1. Playing in cold conditions under the lights at Chet Anderson Stadium, the Beavers had advantages over Winona State in shots (9-3), shots on goal (5-3) and corner kicks (6-1).

Substitutes Madisson Watts and Sarah Strating accounted for the three Warrior shots in the game, with Strating notching two. Bailey Deininger and Reanne Weil went the full 90 minutes for Winona State, while goalkeeper Chloe Swanson fell to 5-3-3 on the year.

Winona State (5-4-3 | 3-3-3 NSIC) will look to rebound on Sunday, Oct. 9 as the Warriors travel to Minnesota Crookston for a 1 pm kickoff.