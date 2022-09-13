Winona State soccer ranked in Region poll

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University soccer team started the 2022 season in strong fashion and has earned regional recognition in the process.

Following an unbeaten NSIC weekend in which the Warriors defeated the University of Sioux Falls 1-0 and fought back to tie Southwest Minnesota State 1-1, the United Soccer Coaches Association NCAA Division II Central Region poll lists WSU in the No. 10 sports in the region.

Winona State (3-0-1) is among three other NSIC programs in the Central Region Top 10, a list headed by the University of Central Missouri at No. 1. Following the goal scoring exploits of Jaida Wiege, who has found the back of the net in back-to-back games for head Coach Matt Kellogg, WSU is off to their best start since the 2015 season, when Winona State went 5- 0 to begin the year.

The Warriors will face St. Cloud State University on Friday, Sept. 16 and the University of Minnesota Duluth on Sunday, Sept. 18 to wrap up an extended road trip to begin the 2022 campaign.

Winona State last played at home on Saturday, August 20 in a 1-0 exhibition loss to NCAA Division I side University of Southern Indiana. Since that time, WSU has reeled off three wins, a draw and just one loss, all on the road. Two of WSU’s wins were shutouts, including the 1-0 whitewash of Sioux Falls to start the NSIC portion of their schedule.

About the United Soccer Coaches

Founded in 1941 and based in Kansas City, Mo., United Soccer Coaches has grown into the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game.

United Soccer Coaches works every day to inspire coaches and ignite their passion for the game so they pass it on to players and others in the soccer community.