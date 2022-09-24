Winona State soccer Battles back to earn draw in home opener

Next Game: University of Mary 9/25/2022 | Noon Sept. 25 (Sun) / Noon University of Mary History

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University Women’s soccer team battled back from an early setback to earn a 1-1 tie against Minot State University in the WSU home opener at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Friday, Sept. 23. The match marked the start of a four-game home stand for the Warriors after playing their first seven regular-season contests on the road.

The Beavers scored in the second minute of the contest through an unassisted effort by Sarah Upton. Upton’s shot – the first of the game for either side – came from 30 yards out and fell just beyond the outstretched left hand of Winona State goalkeeper Chloe Swanson.

After the early goal the two teams traded chances for the remainder of the first 45 minutes, with Winona State coming close to finding the equalizer through Jaida Wiege. Wiege had a pair of shots in the first half, including an effort that yielded a diving save by Minot State goalkeeper Maddie Kindred in the 13th minute. Despite long spells of possession for the Warriors in the first half, Minot State headed into the Locker at the break up 1-0.

Following halftime, Winona State increased their attacking pressure and earned a free kick on the left side of the Beaver penalty area just ten minutes into the second frame. Madelynn Drasher stepped up to take the set piece for WSU and hit the crossbar with a well-placed effort. The ensuing rebound fell to Warrior teammate Riley Harmon in the penalty area and the senior put the loose ball home for her team-leading fourth goal of the season to draw the team’s level at 1-1.

For the remaining time in the second half, WSU saw the Beavers mount a counterattack, and outshot the Warriors 9-5 in the final 45 minutes. However, Chloe Swanson rose to the occasion with five stops in the final frame, helping her side earn the draw on the day.

Minot State departs Maxwell Field at 2-2-4 overall and an NSIC mark of 2-1-2, while Winona State moves to 4-2-2 on the season and a 2-1-2 mark in NSIC play. WSU is next in action when they face the University of Mary at Noon on Sunday, Sept. 25 at home in Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.