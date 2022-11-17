Winona State signs three to Warrior men’s basketball

WINONA, Minn. – Winona State University head men’s basketball Coach Todd Eisner announced the signing of three student-athletes for the 2023 Warrior recruiting class. The three signing their official National Letters of Intent are Arius Alijosius, Gavyn Hurley, and Tyson Keil.

Arius Alijosius, a 6’3″ guard from Riverside Brookfield (Ill.) High School, helped lead his team to a 23-6 record during the 2021-22 season. Alijosius shot a remarkable 49% from three-point range last season, and he also played for the Breakaway Basketball club team.

Coach Eisner on Alijosius: “Arius can flat out shoot the basketball! We had watched a lot of his games online with Breakaway Basketball this spring and summer, then Coach Malvik watched him in Chicago and we were convinced he was someone we needed to add to the Warrior Basketball program with the way we play offensively shooting a lot of threes. Riverside Brookfield is one of the best HS programs in the greater Chicago area and Arius will be expected to have a much greater role this season. I know with the work he has put in with Breakaway Basketball and his high school program this off-season, he is ready for that challenge! Arius has a really pure stroke from the three-point line but we believe has the potential to be a very good all-around player at both ends of the floor because of his passion to get better each day. We are excited to follow his senior year!”

Gavyn Hurley, a 6’5″ guard from Middleton (Wis.) High School, was the 2021-22 Big Eight Player of the Year during his junior season. Hurley is a team Captain and was named to the First Team All-City ( Madison, Wis.) last year after averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game. Hurley played for the Wisconsin Swing club team.

Coach Eisner on Hurley: “Gavyn was someone we had targeted in the recruiting process early in his junior year. He impacts winning!! His high school team has had a lot of success and his Wisconsin Swing team was 53-8 this spring and summer . Gavyn had a lot to do with that success. Gavyn can play anywhere on the Perimeter and is an excellent passer and Creator when he has the ball in his hands. He moves without the ball well and just makes the game easier for his teammates. We know Gavyn is a worker and wants to continue to get better each day so I know his game will continue to improve in all aspects, which is really exciting. On the defensive end of the floor, I believe Gavyn has a chance to have a tremendous impact on the game. He has good length, moves his feet well and plays with great anticipation. But Mostly he is just competitive and will do whatever it takes to win. I know he will have an outstanding senior year!”

Tyson Keil, a 6’7″ forward from Appleton (Wis.) High School, helped lead his team to a 22-5 record during the 2021-22 season. Keil, a key component of Appleton High School, played with current WSU basketball student-athlete Tyler Borowksi at Appleton Keil played for the Wisconsin Crusaders club team.

Coach Eisner on Keil: “Tyson is someone we believe has a really high ceiling, in terms of potential, and has a chance to have a breakout senior season. He can really run the floor, is good defensively in the paint with his length and can play above the rim offensively with his athleticism. Like most HS players, Tyson will have to commit to the weight room to add some strength but we believe he has the frame put on 10-15 lbs. before next year already, which would be really helpful in his early development. We had a chance to watch Tyson multiple times this spring and summer with his Wisconsin Crusaders club team and even while playing with his wrist injury, showed us a lot of qualities we think can help Warrior Basketball in the near future. We are excited to watch Tyson during his senior season continue to grow his game!”

When asked about the 2023 recruiting class, Coach Eisner said, “We are really excited about the three young men that have signed with Warrior Basketball! All three play for outstanding high school programs in the highest classes in Wisconsin and Illinois so the competition levels each will see throughout their senior year will give them great opportunities to continue to improve their games prior to arriving on campus next August. We had a need to add 2 Perimeter players in this class and feel like Gavyn and Arius showed throughout the spring and summer that both can help us early in their careers with Gavyn’s outstanding all-around game and Arius’ ability to shoot the ball. We feel like their individual games will really complement each other. Tyson was someone we had a chance to watch as a junior when we watched current Warrior Tyler Borowski and even though he played with a wrist injury all spring and summer that needed surgery in August, really liked his potential and his ability t o run, jump and defend the rim is something we are really excited about.”

