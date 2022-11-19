Winona State men’s basketball outlasts Wisconsin Parkside in OT win

Next Game: vs. Purdue Northwest 11/19/2022 | 5 p.m Nov. 19 (Sat) / 5pm vs. Purdue Northwest History

KENOSHA, Wis. – The Winona State University men’s basketball team came out on top in a back-and-forth battle with the University of Wisconsin Parkside, outlasting the Rangers for a 75-74 overtime win.

Winona State (3-0, 0-0 NSIC) and Wisconsin Parkside (2-1, 0-0 GLIAC) each entered Saturday’s contest unbeaten at 2-0 on the year, and the game between the two teams was tightly contested throughout.

WSU was down two points at the break at 37-35, but battled back to hold a two point advantage over UWP in the game’s final minute. However, the Rangers were able to knot the game at 70-70, taking advantage of a Warrior turnover with 12 seconds left and sending the game into overtime.

Connor Dillon led Winona State with 21 points, including the final bucket of the contest with just over two minutes remaining in overtime. Conner Drew had a big night for WSU, scoring 20 points on an 8-of-17 night from the floor and pulling in seven rebounds, matching Warrior teammate Luke Martens who also had seven boards. Declan Dillon added 14 points and Luke Martens had 10, helping Winona State extend their winning streak to three games.

As a team, Winona State shot 44.4% overall from the floor and hit 28.5% from behind the arc. WSU was 7-of-13 from the free throw line in the one-point win.

Winona State will look to remain undefeated on the year when they take on the University of Purdue Northwest Tomorrow evening at 5 pm