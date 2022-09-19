Winona State men’s and women’s golf in action this week

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University men’s and women’s golf teams are in action this week, each golfing in two-day tournaments today, Sept. 19 and tomorrow, Sept. 20.

The men are golfing in the 24th Annual NSU Golf Classic, Hosted by Northeastern State University at the Muskogee Golf Club in Muskogee, Okla. The course is a 6,726-yard par 71 and the men will play two rounds today, Sept. 19, and conclude the tournament with one round tomorrow.

The Winona State men’s team finished tied for third at the Bemidji State Invitational last week. Abraham Elmore, Gabe Goodman, Alessandro Trenta, Peyton Coahran, and Bennett Thomas make up the lineup for Jeff Straight and the Warriors this week.

The women are competing in the Lady Panther Invite, Hosted by Drury University at the Silo Ridge Country Club in Bolivar, Mo. Silo Ridge is played as a 5,989-yard par 72.

The WSU Women’s golf team is coming off a runner-up finish at the Tracy Lane Memorial in Bemidji, Minn. a week ago. The lineup for the Warriors this week consists of Carly Moon, Kessa Mara, Ellie Behring, Toni Baldwin, and Rachel Henderson.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

About Winona State University Athletics:

The Winona State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, as an integral part of the educational mission of the institution, is committed to offering opportunities to experience academic and Athletic Excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words: Graduate Champions.

Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of Women’s gymnastics.