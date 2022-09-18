Winona State football suffers its first loss of the season at Bemidji State

Next Game: Minnesota State University Moorhead 9/24/2022 | 1 p.m 89.5 KQAL Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1 pm Minnesota State University Moorhead History

BEMIDJI, Minn. – The Winona State University football team scored the first and the last touchdowns of the game in their battle at Bemidji State University on Saturday, Sept. 17, but the Beavers put together a solid middle two quarters to hand WSU their first defeat of the season, 34-24.

Playing in front of a Bemidji State Homecoming crowd of 2,408, Winona State started strong, particularly on defense, highlighted by a Brian Corbins, Jr. interception return for a touchdown. The electrifying 52-yard effort by the Milwaukee, Wis. product put WSU up 7-0 early on. The pick-six by Corbins, Jr. was followed shortly by another big WSU defensive stop when the Warriors forced a fumble by the Beavers in the red zone, as the home had put together a six-play, 47-yard drive that looked destined to score.

Winona State held their 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, but then things changed.

In the second 15-minutes, BSU put together a pair of touchdown scoring drives, the first coming from a 49-yard pass play from Brandon Alt to Dhel Duncan Busby. A short time later, Bemidji State struck again, this time via a long, 12-play drive that was finished with a 21-yard TD toss from Alt to Brendan Beaulieu.

Winona State closed the gap at 7:25 in the second quarter when Jacob Scott kicked a 22-yard field goal – his third of the year – to close the scoreline to 13-10. Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Beavers were not done offensively in the first half either, as the home team scored their third touchdown of the day on a Jalen Frye one-yard dive with 2:30 left in the half.

The two teams headed into the locker room at Chet Anderson Stadium with the Beavers leading the Warriors, 20-10.

Bemidji State opened the second half with another score, when Alt again hit Beaulieu for a score, capping an 11-play, 77-yard drive, moving the scoreboard further in the Beavers’ favor, 27-10.

The Winona State offense responded with a third quarter touchdown through Jaylen Schleicher, as the Warrior tight end hauled in a 23-yard pass from Trevor Paulsen. After a successful two-point conversion attempt, WSU had narrowed the score to 27-18.

BSU answered the Schleicher touchdown with their final tally of the day, a Sage Booker two-yard plunge into the end zone. Booker’s score came at the end of a 73-yard Beaver drive that included a 58-yard toss from Alt to Beaulieu. However, down 34-18, Winona State continued to battle deep into the fourth quarter.

With just over three minutes to play in the game, Warrior quarterback Trevor Paulsen called his own number and scored on a QB keeper from eight yards out, bringing WSU to within a two-possession game at 34-24. Winona State was unsuccessful in a two-point conversion attempt, and the Beavers were able to collect the ensuing onside kick from Jacob Scott.

With 3:08 left to play in the game, BSU was able to run out the clock on a series of rushing plays, dealing Winona State their first defeat of the 2022 season, 34-24.

Offensively, Winona State used two quarterbacks in the game, with starter Trevor Paulsen going 15-of-27 for 169 yards. Paulsen did not yield an interception in the contest and accrued one passing and one rushing touchdown on the day. Seeing his first Collegiate action, freshman Kyle Haas was 6-of-10 in the game and suffered three sacks. WSU was led in receiving by Joe Sikma who had four catches for 80 yards, while Darryl Williams had five grabs for 44 yards. Jaylen Schleicher had two receptions, including his TD catch in the third quarter.

The WSU ground game was held to just 57 total rushing yards, led by Sam Santiago-Lloyd with 46. The running back from Brookfield East (Wis.) High School reeled off a 34-yard run, the only double-digit rushing play of the day for WSU.

Leading the defense, Clay Schueffner had 14 tackles overall, evenly distributed with seven solo stops and seven assists. Mitch Snitker also cracked double-digits with ten tackles and an interception. Brian Corbins, Jr. added two pass breakups to his 52-yard interception return and tallied seven tackles. Carter Duxbury collected the only Warrior sack in the game and registered five tackles overall.

On special teams, Darryl Williams had a pair of impressive kick returns totaling 79 yards, including a 45-yard best effort. Warrior teammate Aarion Lacy added three kick returns for 69 yards. Placekicker Jacob Scott was 1-for-2 on field goals, hitting from 22 yards out but missing from 33. Punter Tristan Root had nine efforts – totaling 343 yards – which included a 52-yard punt.

Winona State had 287 yards of total offense in the contest, while yielding 520 to BSU. WSU was 1-of-14 on third down while the Beavers went 10-of-17. Both teams were perfect in fourth-down situations, and the Warriors were 3-for-3 in the red zone.

Winona State (2-1 overall, 0-0 NSIC South) will return home to Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24 in contest against Minnesota State – Moorhead. The Warriors and Dragons will kick off at 1 pm on Maxwell Field.

