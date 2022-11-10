Winona State football postseason watch party scheduled

WINONA, Minn. – In anticipation of earning a berth in the 2022 NCAA Division II football playoffs, the Winona State University football team will host an NCAA Playoff selection show viewing party in Baldwin Lounge on campus this Sunday, Nov. 13. The NCAA Division II selection show will begin at 4:30 pm CST and the watch party will start at 4 pm The Baldwin Lounge is located in the Kryzsko Commons Student Union building. A campus map is available here.

WSU students, Faculty and staff, as well as the greater Winona community are invited to this event. There is no charge to attend and local media are welcome and encouraged to join Warrior Nation for this exciting event.

For more information on the 2022 NCAA Division II Football postseason, head to this link.

