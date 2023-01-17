Winona State football has three Warriors honored by Don Hansen

WINONA, Minn. – A trio of Winona State University football standouts were recently named to the 2022 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team.

Payton Dachel, Jaylen Schleicher and Clay Schueffner all earned 2022 Don Hansen All-America Honorable Mention selection following a Stellar 2022 Winona State season in which the team went 8-4 overall, earned a share of the NSIC South title and advanced to the NCAA Division II postseason for just the seventh time in school history.

Dachel and Schleicher were key components of a WSU offense that helped earn eight wins in NSIC play. Dachel, a junior from Bloomer, Wis. and Schleicher, a senior from Hammond, Ind., also received 2022 NSIC First Team Offense honors. Dachel anchored a Winona State Offensive line that helped the Warriors rack up 1,666 rushing yards as a team. Dachel was named the 2022 WSU Preseason Player-to-Watch by the NSIC in the preseason coach’s poll. Schleicher, a tight end, racked up three touchdown catches among his 18 receptions this past fall and accumulated 222 total receiving yards.

Clay Schueffner, a senior from St. Cloud, Wisconsin, finished his 2022 season tied for the most tackles across the NSIC with 103 total stops, averaging 9.4 tackles per game. Schueffner also had two interceptions, including a pick-six 23-yard return against Minnesota State Moorhead. Schueffner had the 18th-best Solo tackle tally (59) in NCAA Division II football ranks.

The Don Hansen team carries out the Legacy of long-time small college football Advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988.

For the most up to date news in Warrior Athletics, please visit: www.WINONASTATEWARRIORS.com and @WinonaStateATH.

About Winona State University Athletics:

The Winona State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, as an integral part of the educational mission of the institution, is committed to offering opportunities to experience academic and Athletic Excellence for our student-athletes through two simple words: Graduate Champions.

Fourteen Warrior programs compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Winona State University competes as an affiliate member of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) in the sport of Women’s gymnastics.