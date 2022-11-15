Winona State football game time, ticket information announced

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University football team will kick off at 1 pm on Saturday, Nov. 19 on the road at Bemidji State University in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division II Football playoffs. Both teams are in the ‘Receiving Votes’ section of the current AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

In addition, Bemidji State has announced that ticket sales will begin 90 minutes prior to the 1 pm start. Ticket prices are set at $14 general admission, $10 seniors/students, and $6 youth. Tickets are available on the day of the game only; there are no online or pre-event sales.

For Winona State fans in the Bemidji area, Winona State athletics will be hosting a pre-game tailgate party beginning at 10 am at CK Dudley’s restaurant in Bemidji. CK Dudley’s is located at 6405 Bemidji Ave. North, in Bemidji and the WSU Foundation will provide free appetizers.

Winona State is making the seventh appearance in the NCAA Division II postseason history. In 2017, WSU hosted Texas A&M Commerce, falling 20-6. The Warriors’ first NCAA appearance was in 2001 and the Deepest run for Winona State in the NCAA postseason was in 2003, when the Warriors advanced to the second round, beating Emporia State 10-3 at home before bowing out to the University of North Dakota , 36-29.