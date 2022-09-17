Winona State falls in home volleyball opener

Next Match: #3 Wayne State College 9/17/2022 | 2 p.m Sept. 17 (Sat) / 2 pm #3 Wayne State College History

WINONA, Minn. – The Winona State University volleyball team played on home court for the first time in nearly a year and enjoyed the support of a raucous crowd in McCown Gymnasium, home of WNB Financial Court as they took on nationally-ranked Augustana University on Friday, Sept. 16.

Although the Warriors parlayed the great home crowd into a 25-20 first set win, the No. 23 Vikings eventually pulled away from WSU, dealing Winona State a 3-1 setback.

The first and fourth sets provided Warrior fans with hope, but the middle two stanzas went to Augustana in decisive fashion. In addition to the 25-20 win in the first set, the Warriors battled in the fourth frame, almost matching AU point-for-point until the final 25-23 score. The Vikings took the second and third sets by identical 25-15 scorelines.

Madison Larson continued her impressive offensive output, racking up 15 kills to lead the Warriors and registered a .351 hitting percentage on the night. Sidney Paulson also reached double-digits in kills with 11 while Taylor Pagel added seven. Pagel also notched three service aces, as did Kylie Welch. Jaci Winchell dished out 31 assists and racked up 14 digs in the contest.

Defensively, Mikenna Joerger led WSU with four blocks, with Rayliene Joens adding two. As a team, Winona State had 65 digs in the match.

Winona State (4-6 overall, 0-3 NSIC) will host another nationally-ranked team in Wayne State College on Saturday, as the Wildcats currently are No. 3 in the AVCA national poll. WSU and No. 3 WSC are set to start at 2 pm in McCown Gymnasium.