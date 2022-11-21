Winning start for T&T in Santa Marta
Trinidad and Tobago men’s beach handball team has made a winning start to their campaign at the Santa Marta CAC Sand and Beach Games 2022 in Santa Marta, Colombia.
The team blew away Puerto Rico in the first set 17-10 before clinching the match with a 19-18 win in the second set.
Trinidad and Tobago will face the Dominican Republic in their next match.
The beach handball team is part of a contingent of 20 athletes and 10 officials for the U23 Sand and Beach Games.
The T&T contingent is led by Lovie Santana-Duke, the TTOC Senior Administration Officer and Chef de Mission for the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Team T&T
Chef de Mission – Lovie Santana-Duke
Social Media Personnel – Melanie Gulston
Medical Officers
Kionne Franklin – Doctor
Brent Elder – Massage Therapist
1. Beach Volleyball: 4 athletes, 2 officials
Athletes: Tysan Selvon, Britany Choon, Joshua Persaud, Nicolas Williams
Officials: Asma Charles, Colin Charles
2. Beach Handball: 10 athletes, 3 officials
Athletes: Christoff Phillip, Akim Wills, Stephawn Solomon, Derice Biggart, Chad Phillip, Noel Cummings, Daniel Williams, Ronaldo Scott, Kareem Wylie, Kemuel Eastman
Officials: Kenwin Goden, Rhonda Clarke, Marc Bisnath
3. Surfing: 2 athletes, 1 official
Athletes: Aiden Albada, Jude Gomez
Officials: Edward Albada
4. Open Water Swimming 4 athletes, 1 official
Athletes: Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony
Official: Maurice Faria
Total Athletes: 20 (4 Females, 16 Males)
Total Officials: 11 inclusive of Chef de Mission, Medical, Coaches and Managers.
Total team size: 31