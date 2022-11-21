Winning start for T&T in Santa Marta

Trinidad and Tobago men’s beach handball team has made a winning start to their campaign at the Santa Marta CAC Sand and Beach Games 2022 in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The team blew away Puerto Rico in the first set 17-10 before clinching the match with a 19-18 win in the second set.

Trinidad and Tobago will face the Dominican Republic in their next match.

The beach handball team is part of a contingent of 20 athletes and 10 officials for the U23 Sand and Beach Games.

The T&T contingent is led by Lovie Santana-Duke, the TTOC Senior Administration Officer and Chef de Mission for the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Team T&T

Chef de Mission – Lovie Santana-Duke

Social Media Personnel – Melanie Gulston

Medical Officers

Kionne Franklin – Doctor

Brent Elder – Massage Therapist

1. Beach Volleyball: 4 athletes, 2 officials

Athletes: Tysan ​​Selvon, Britany Choon, Joshua Persaud, Nicolas Williams

Officials: Asma Charles, Colin Charles

2. Beach Handball: 10 athletes, 3 officials

Athletes: Christoff Phillip, Akim Wills, Stephawn Solomon, Derice Biggart, Chad Phillip, Noel Cummings, Daniel Williams, Ronaldo Scott, Kareem Wylie, Kemuel Eastman

Officials: Kenwin Goden, Rhonda Clarke, Marc Bisnath

3. Surfing: 2 athletes, 1 official

Athletes: Aiden Albada, Jude Gomez

Officials: Edward Albada

4. Open Water Swimming 4 athletes, 1 official

Athletes: Shania David, Amelia Rajack, Nikoli Blackman, Zachary Anthony

Official: Maurice Faria

Total Athletes: 20 (4 Females, 16 Males)

Total Officials: 11 inclusive of Chef de Mission, Medical, Coaches and Managers.

Total team size: 31