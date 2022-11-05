Winning Division, Getting No. 1 Seed is Eagles’ Goal, Not Going 17-0

There’s been a lot of social media buzz about the Eagles and their 8-0 record.

Many are starting to pay attention and plenty of people outside Philadelphia want to see it come to an end. At least that segment of fans that aren’t Eagles fans or fans of another team, especially fans of teams inside the NFC East, which is red-hot this season.

The Cowboys and Giants are both 6-2 and have their byes in Week 9.

After beating the Texans, 29-17, on Thursday night, the Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in the franchise’s 89-year history.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button