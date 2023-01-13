Winning Artists Announced for Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative 2023 Visions in Black Exhibit





Pictured: 2023 Visions in Black, Birth of a Child by Frederick Woods, First Place. Courtesy of The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative.

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, announces the winners for its “2023 Visions in Black” initiative. This juried exhibition celebrating the work of talented artists of African descent who live in Florida, will be presented in three different galleries in Sarasota and Manatee counties, February 2-25. Jurors Alyssia Lazin and Paul Toliver selected the work of 54 artists to exhibit and awarded three first place, three second place, and three third place winners—and two Honorable mentions. Tim Yaeger and Marlon Tobias served on the curatorial submission committee and Mark Ormond, curator, will select which works will hang at each of the three galleries.

