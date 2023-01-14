“Winning a World Series… I would say it’s a goal of mine to do it here”

Dansby Swanson is fast becoming a fan favorite in Wrigleyville. The All-Star opted for a change of scenery this offseason, choosing to sign with the Chicago Cubs. Swanson spent his entire seven-year career with the Atlanta Braves. After winning the World Series in Atlanta, they hope to repeat that feat in Chicago.

Regarded as one of the league’s premier shortstops, Swanson is a welcome addition to a roster in need of talent. The Cubs have averaged just 72.5 wins over the previous two seasons. After a long rebuilding process, fans are now ready for the team to return to winning ways.

Moving to a new city is never easy. Swanson, however, seems to be saying all the right things to make himself a popular figure with the fanbase. Speaking with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster on his show “Off The Mound,” Swanson sounded excited about moving to the Windy City.

The 28-year-old sent local fans into a frenzy as he reiterated his goal of winning a Championship with the Cubbies:

“Winning a World Series…it’s almost like addicting. I would say it’s a goal of mine to do it here”

During his seven-year MLB career with the Braves, Swanson has put up exceptional numbers. Over 827 regular season games, he has a .255/.321/.417 slash line and a .738 OPS. He has recorded 102 home runs and 411 RBIs over that stretch.

After impressing in Georgia, Swanson earned a massive seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Dansby Swanson signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs