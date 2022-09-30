Winners Selected in Goleta’s First Creek Week Art Contest | Arts & Entertainment

The city of Goleta has named the winners of the city’s first Creek Week Art Contest, Hosted by the Goleta Valley Library. First-place winners were: Tanner Moritz, children category; Elizabeth Squires, teen category; and Polly Baldwin, adult category.

In all, 38 community members from across three different age categories submitted artworks highlighting local creeks, watersheds, and the ocean. The submissions included a variety of mediums including pastel, paint, watercolor, photography, collage, mixed media, and charcoal.

“It was wonderful to see all the colorful and creative submissions for this first ever Creek Week Art contest in Goleta,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte judged the artwork. “All the artwork was so thoughtful and well done, which made it a very hard contest to judge. The creativity in our community is remarkable.

“I look forward to seeing this art contest as a SB Creek Week tradition in Goleta.”

The judging was based on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality. Each category was awarded a first, second and third place ribbon along with an honorable mention. The winners are:

Children (6th grade and below)

· 1st Place – Tanner Moritz

· 2nd Place – Lauren Cox

· 3rd Place – Aishani Mishra

· Honorable Mention – Ruby Nespor

Teens (7th-12th grade)

· 1st Place – Elizabeth Squires

· 2nd Place – Huzayfah Mansoor

· 3rd Place – Jolynn Drawe

· Honorable Mention – Kaimana Killam

Adults (18+)

· 1st Place – Polly Baldwin

· 2nd Place – Lisa La Mer

· 3rd Place – Alaina Murphy

· Honorable Mention – Rosalie Bier

The artwork is on display at the Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., until Sunday, Oct. 2.