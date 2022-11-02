Winners of the 2022 ETSU Alumni Golf Classic announced

JOHNSON CITY – The 55th annual ETSU Alumni Golf Classic was held at Cattails at MeadowView in Kingsport on Friday, Oct. 28.

ETSU alumni, friends, faculty, staff, students and volunteers were present for the two-person select-shot tournament held by the ETSU National Alumni Association. Golfers chose from one of eight divisions: the Gold Division for players with a Handicap of 10 and under; the Blue Division for those with a Handicap of 11-20; the White Division for players with a Handicap of 21 or more; Faculty/Staff; women; Greeks; Seniors; and Co-ed.

The Champions of the Gold Flight were Brian Bailey and Eric Bailey, who won with a score of 61. Jim Haire and Paul Haire came in second with a score of 63. In the Blue Division, Joey Baldasano and Michael Shelton won with a score of 61. Shooting a 64, Jonathan Dixon and Tim Lipe were the runners-up. The White Division crowned Joe Doran and Ed Smith the Champions with a score of 67. Ivan Clipse and Josh Scott were second, claiming a score of 71.

Winning the Co-ed Division were Morgan Sellers and Boyd Massey with a score of 86. In the Senior Division, first-place winners were Marty Christiansen and Buddy Player, who won with a score of 64. Steve Fox and Duke Ingram were runners- up with a score of 64.

In a scorecard playoff, the Student Flight Champions were Cole Gillespie and Ben Robinson, shooting a 74. Will Crews and Cody Snow also shot a 74 for second place.

The winners of the Faculty/Staff Division were Brian Johnston and Ralph Mills with a score of 78. Cynthia Noles and Victoria Noles had a score of 67, winning the Women’s Division. Scoring a 68, Christine Pearson and Courtney Saddler placed second.

Other tournament contest winners include Jim Hudson, who won the Men’s Longest Drive challenge. Ronnie Martin won the Men’s Closest to the Pin competition, receiving a catered barbecue dinner for 25 from The Firehouse Restaurant. Victoria Noles won the Longest Drive in the Women’s competition, and Cynthia Noles won Women’s Closest to the Pin, and was rewarded with an overnight stay for two along with an hour massage compliments of The Carnegie Hotel.

Hole sponsors for the event included Chaparral Buick GMC; Baker Donelson; Balfour; Bank of Tennessee; Carnegie Hotel; ETSU College of Business and Technology; ETSU Foundation; The Firehouse; First Bank & Trust Company; General Shale Brick; Johnson City News and Neighbor/Business Journal; Johnson City Press/Six Rivers Media; Kingsport Chamber; Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union; Mountain States Title Company; Tetrick Funeral Home; The Trophy Shop; and WTFM 98.5.

For more information, contact the ETSU Alumni Office at (423) 439-4218 or [email protected]