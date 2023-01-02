Winners of Inter-School Football and Handball Competition

Kodagu: Sainik School Kodagu Hosted the Brahmagiri Sahodaya School Complex Inter-School Football and Handball Competition (12-16 year age group) recently.

Six schools, namely SMS Academy of Central Education, Arameri, Virajpet, ALG Crescent School, Madikeri, KVG International School, Sullia, National Academy School, Attur, Gonikoppa, Ankur Public School, Napoklu and Sainik School Kodagu, participated in the competition.

The girls team of SMS Academy of Central Education, Arameri, Virajpet, stood victorious in Handball Competition and Ankur Public School, Napoklu, was adjudged runners-up.

Ankur Public School, Napoklu, won the Football Championship and KVG International School, Sullia, was declared runners-up.

Akhil from Ankur Public School, Napoklu and Sanjana from SMS Academy of Central Education, Arameri, Virajpet, were adjudged ‘Best Player’ in football and handball competition respectively.

col. G. Kannan, Principal of Sainik School Kodagu, was the chief guest. K. Suresh, PGT (Mathematics), the Event Coordinator, BHM Raneesh, CHM Stalin, Corporal Shiva, Sergeant C. Roy and Faculty members of participant and host school were present on the occasion.