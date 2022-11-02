Winners of 53rd Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards

Poetry Grand Prize Winner Gene Png

The Korea Times is pleased to announce the winners of its 53rd Modern Korean Literature Translation Awards.



The Grand Prize in Poetry goes to Gene Png of Singapore for her translation of Poems by Jeong Han-ah, including “Everlasting Snow.” She has also won the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Award?.



The Grand Prize Winner in the fiction category is Graham Hand for his translation of novelist Kim Ae-ran’s “The Beginning of Winter.”



The Commendation Award in the fiction category goes to Giulia Macri for her translation of novelist Chung Se-rang’s “The Forty-Four Lives of a Wedding Dress.”



We congratulate all participants and winners for their hard work and hope for more entries next year as Korean literature needs more skilled translators to reach a global audience.





Fiction Grand Prize Winner Graham Hand

The Awards are sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and KB Financial Group.



Grand Prize in poetry: Gene Png (Jeong Han-ah’s poems)



Grand Prize in fiction: Graham Hand (Kim Ae-ran’s “The Beginning of Winter”)



Commendation Award in fiction: Giulia Macri (Chung Se-rang’s “The Forty-Four Lives of a Wedding Dress”)



Judges: Brother Anthony (professor emeritus of English at Sogang University), Jung Ha-yun (associate Professor in the Graduate School of Translation and Interpretation at Ewha Womans University) and Min Eun-kyung (professor of English at Seoul National University)

