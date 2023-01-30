Winner’ Splashes LD2 million is the National County Sports Meet

Liberia’s biggest sports betting company provided LD 2 million to the winners and individual award winners in the just-ended national county sports meet.

Nimba defeated LOFA 3_2 at the SKD sports stadium to retain their Champion, while LOFA defeated Nimba 2_0 in the kickball category and Sinoe collected her eight Champion with a 64-63 Points win against Montserrado

The Owner of Winner’s Yacob Bathson cautions the individual players to take this as the beginning of a long journey, he also promises to partner with the ministry of Youth and sports in another feature county meet tournament.

For his part, the Deputy Minister for Sports, at the Ministry of Youth & Sports, G. Andy Quamie, thanks, Winners Inc, for the calm gesture of cash prizes towards the National County Sports, something he said came as a surprise to the Ministry of Youth & Sports, who were struggling to deliver it’s commitments of little cash prizes to winners of every categories, of this year’s County Sports Meet.

Mr. Quamie, acknowledged, ArcelorMittal Limited of being a Prime Sponsor of the event, but praises Winners Incorporated for their wonderful impact, despite coming in late to support the event, He said the Ministry of Youth & Sports, is looking forward to partnering with Winners Inc, the proper way, to support the next edition of the County Sports Meet.

In Brief, remark, Former Liberia’s Lone Star Captain, Anthony Slonthi Laffor, who last played for Chippa United FC and Mamelodi Sundown, in the South African ABSA Premier League, expressed excitement of the National County Sports Meet, but encouraged those competing now, to excel efforts in going to the top, as they now have the opportunity in their hands, than yesteryears.

He said, young players, now should be doing more than their best, not to limit themselves to just the County Sports Meet, because they have all the availability, to reach to the top, and make Liberia, urging them to believe in themselves, that they can excel to the top levels in Football around the World.