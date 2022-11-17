Winless start is among the worst in program history

For much of Tuesday night at the KFC Yum Center, there was a sort of role reversal.

Upstart Appalachian State — which came onto Louisville’s home court and never trailed, holding on to beat the Cardinals 61-60 — was the early aggressor. The Mountaineers built a 16-point first-half lead and looked like the home team.

Eventually, the Cards made a run, only to lose when El Ellis’ potential game-winning layup was ruled to have come just after the final buzzer. Louisville, though, lost in large part due to the hole it fell in early.

“They came out initially in the first half, they looked like they were Louisville and we were App State, like we were playing in their arena,” Cards Coach Kenny Payne said afterwards. “It can’t happen. There has to be some pride, some toughness about being at home, them coming out and fighting to get wins.”

Louisville hasn’t found it yet.

