Wingle Breaks Goals Record; Field Hockey Clinches #1 Seed in Postseason
Center Valley, PA (October 19, 2022) – Senior Tyra Wingle scored three more goals and added an assist leading the DeSales University field hockey team past Lycoming College, 8-0, clinching the top seed and home field advantage throughout the MAC Freedom postseason tournament in two weeks.
The Basics
- Final Score: DeSales – 8, Lycoming – 0
- Records: DeSales (12-3, 7-0 MAC Freedom), Lycoming (2-11, 0-6 MAC Freedom)
- Today’s game was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
- The Bulldogs are locked into the #1 seed for the MAC Freedom postseason marking the first-ever time DSU will be the top seed in the playoffs.
- DeSales is also now just one shy of tying the school record for wins in a season, earning its 12th win of the year in today’s win. DSU also won 12 games in 2017 and won a school-record 13 games in 2019.
How it Happened
- DeSales scored twice in the first quarter to open up a 2-0 lead but went scoreless in the second quarter to hold a 2-0 advantage at the half.
- The second-half was all Bulldogs as they scored five times in the third quarter including three in a span of one minute and 13 seconds, breaking the record for the fastest three consecutive goals by the game team in DeSales history. The previous mark was 2:07 set in 2005.
- DSU then added one more goal in the fourth to provide the final tally.
Top Bulldog Performers
- Senior Tyra Wingle entered the game with 15 goals on the year and scored three times, adding one assist, giving her 18 goals, which ties the single-season record held by Kylie Honnick-Payne in 2017.
- Wingle now has 42 career goals moving her into sole possession of the all-time leader in goals scored and the only player in team history with 40+ goals in a career.
- She now has 100 career points, nine shy of tying the all-time record of 109, held by Hall of Famer, Ashley Sparango.
- Junior Maddie Trocki had a goal and added three assists in the win, one shy of tying the single-game record for assists.
- Senior Sarah Petersonsenior Caroline McGrathjunior Alexis Armstrongand first-year Jordyn Stong also scored for the Bulldogs.
- Junior Kayla Yeatman made two saves and recorded her seventh shutout of the season, breaking the single-season record of six done twice in 2014 and 2017.
For the Foes
- Isabella Bobe made 16 saves in the loss.
- Kelly Preston had a defensive save.
Inside the Box Score
- The Bulldogs out-shot Lycoming, 36-3, for the game.
- DSU also out-cornered the Warriors, 11-1.
Up Next
- DeSales Returns to action a week from today when they travel to Delaware Valley University for another MAC Freedom match-up beginning at 7:00 pm.