Wingle Breaks Goals Record; Field Hockey Clinches #1 Seed in Postseason

Next Game: at Delaware Valley University 10/26/2022 | 7:00 p.m October 26 (Wed) / 7:00 p.m at Delaware Valley University History

Center Valley, PA (October 19, 2022) – Senior Tyra Wingle scored three more goals and added an assist leading the DeSales University field hockey team past Lycoming College, 8-0, clinching the top seed and home field advantage throughout the MAC Freedom postseason tournament in two weeks.

The Basics

Final Score: DeSales – 8, Lycoming – 0

DeSales – 8, Lycoming – 0 Records: DeSales (12-3, 7-0 MAC Freedom), Lycoming (2-11, 0-6 MAC Freedom)

DeSales (12-3, 7-0 MAC Freedom), Lycoming (2-11, 0-6 MAC Freedom) Today’s game was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The Bulldogs are locked into the #1 seed for the MAC Freedom postseason marking the first-ever time DSU will be the top seed in the playoffs.

DeSales is also now just one shy of tying the school record for wins in a season, earning its 12th win of the year in today’s win. DSU also won 12 games in 2017 and won a school-record 13 games in 2019.

How it Happened

DeSales scored twice in the first quarter to open up a 2-0 lead but went scoreless in the second quarter to hold a 2-0 advantage at the half.

The second-half was all Bulldogs as they scored five times in the third quarter including three in a span of one minute and 13 seconds, breaking the record for the fastest three consecutive goals by the game team in DeSales history. The previous mark was 2:07 set in 2005.

DSU then added one more goal in the fourth to provide the final tally.

Top Bulldog Performers

Senior Tyra Wingle entered the game with 15 goals on the year and scored three times, adding one assist, giving her 18 goals, which ties the single-season record held by Kylie Honnick-Payne in 2017.

entered the game with 15 goals on the year and scored three times, adding one assist, giving her 18 goals, which ties the single-season record held by in 2017. Wingle now has 42 career goals moving her into sole possession of the all-time leader in goals scored and the only player in team history with 40+ goals in a career.

She now has 100 career points, nine shy of tying the all-time record of 109, held by Hall of Famer, Ashley Sparango .

. Junior Maddie Trocki had a goal and added three assists in the win, one shy of tying the single-game record for assists.

had a goal and added three assists in the win, one shy of tying the single-game record for assists. Senior Sarah Peterson senior Caroline McGrath junior Alexis Armstrong and first-year Jordyn Stong also scored for the Bulldogs.

senior junior and first-year also scored for the Bulldogs. Junior Kayla Yeatman made two saves and recorded her seventh shutout of the season, breaking the single-season record of six done twice in 2014 and 2017.

For the Foes

Isabella Bobe made 16 saves in the loss.

Kelly Preston had a defensive save.

Inside the Box Score

The Bulldogs out-shot Lycoming, 36-3, for the game.

DSU also out-cornered the Warriors, 11-1.

Up Next