Winged Foot Golf Club’s Katie Wiedmar Wins 2023 PGA Award

MAMARONECK, NY — A familiar and respected name in Westchester golf circles is now a part of PGA history.

The PGA just announced the Class of 2023 PGA of America National Awards honorees at the 2023 PGA Show today at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Katie Wiedmar, PGA, the Golf Shop Manager and First Assistant Professional at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, is one of them, having received the 2023 PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award – Private Category. The PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award recognizes PGA Professionals who have excelled in business and merchandising in the promotion of golf. Wiedmar’s approach to merchandising has been focused on recognizing member preferences. Working at Winged Foot for a decade and developing relationships with members have boosted her ability to understand their style and tendencies, allowing her to come up with a buying plan for respective members.

Wiedmar graduated from the Eastern Kentucky PGA Golf Management University Program, where she competed on the golf team and fulfilled Internships at several noted facilities, including Valhalla Golf Club, Indian Creek Country Club and Winged Foot Golf Club. After her internship at Winged Foot, Wiedmar was offered a full-time position and eventually became the first woman to serve as Golf Shop Manager and First Assistant at the Mamaroneck club. She worked with the USGA in preparation for the 2020 US Open Championship.

Wiedmar received her MBA from Iona University in 2020, and was the recipient of the PGA Merchandiser of the Year Award – Private Category from the Metropolitan PGA Section in 2021. Winged Foot Golf Club’s Katie Wiedmar will need to make some room in her Trophy case. (PGA) Full List Of 2023 PGA of America National Awards Recipients

PGA Merchandiser of the Year – Public Category Ian Ziska, PGA – American Dunes Golf Club – Grand Haven, Mich. “It’s an incredible accomplishment to stand out as an honoree among nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals, as they are celebrated for furthering the business and game of golf,” PGA President John Lindert said. “Congratulations to our 13 National Award recipients for their inspirational Dedication to the game. The PGA of America is proud to shed a Spotlight on our Award winners and their amazing accomplishments, as they reflect the world-class expertise and Talent of our Association.” The formal National Awards ceremony will take place this November during the 2023 PGA Annual Meeting in Frisco, Texas.

