Winford at the head of the class

Headlining this year’s R&L All-County Girls Golf Team is Mooresville’s Cailynn Winford. The senior has been named the county player of the year.

Winford carded a 68 during the 4A Western Regional at Stonebridge Golf Club in Monroe to finish third overall. She was just one shot out of first place.

By virtue of her performance at regionals, Winford advanced to the 4A state tournament in late October. She recorded a pair of 81s on Pinehurst No.6 to finish tied for 20th.

Winford finished 11 strokes clear of the runner-up to capture the Greater Metro Conference Championship and was named the league’s golfer of the year for the second time in three seasons.

Her nine-hole average over the course of 10 nonconference and conference matches was 39.

“She really played consistently this year and earned her, and us, a third trip to the state finals,” Mooresville Coach Steve Stith stated.

The complete list of R&L All-County Girls Golfers is as follows:

Adamma Anukwuem, South Iredell

Olivia Brown, South Iredell

Meghan Christensen, Lake Norman

Kayleigh Faus, Lake Norman

Kennedy Gaulding, West Iredell

Cailynn Winford, Mooresville