Wine & Dine for the Arts festival Returns to Albany after three years
The Wine & Dine for the Arts festival, a celebration of food and international beer, wine and spirits that benefits Albany arts organizations, will return in January to its full three-day format for the first time in three years, organizers announced Friday.
“The Pandemic has wrought havoc upon the arts and the restaurant industry, many have closed or are still struggling to exist. We know that the Albany Food & Wine festival has become a critical way for us to highlight the amazing chefs, restaurants, bars and sommeliers, as well as provide sustainable funding to our award-winning local arts organizations,” said Marcus Pryor, board president for the event.