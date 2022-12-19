Wine & Design for the Arts festival announces beneficiaries, award nominees

ALBANY — A festival celebrating food from local chefs with Beverages from around the world, announced its 2023 beneficiaries, award Nominees and bottle design Winner for the event that supports Albany arts organizations.

The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival: Wine & Dine for the Arts, will be returning to the city in January for its in-person three-day format for the first time in three years after the pandemic, organizers announced last month.

Art organizations were encouraged to participate in this year’s new bottle design competition for a chance at winning $1,000 and having their design displayed throughout the festival, inspiring the event’s theme.

Black Dimensions in Art (BDA), a visual arts organization that educates the public on the contributions of artists within the African diaspora, submitting the winning design, which features the African continent wrapped around the bottle.

“We wanted to engage with the organizations in a new and fun way, so we asked them to show off their creative abilities and submit designs for the festival’s iconic wine bottle. We were impressed with each of the entries and appreciated the public’s input in helping us make this decision,” said Marcus Pryor, board president of the festival, in a statement.

Organizers also selected seven beneficiaries between two levels, premier and spotlight. The four premier beneficiaries are Albany Barn, Capital Repertory Theatre, Capitaland Chorus and Park Playhouse. Spotlight beneficiaries include Albany Center Gallery, Capital Cinema Culture Exchange and Electronic Body Arts.

Since it was established in 2010 by Albany restaurateurs and others in the Hospitality region as a way to raise funds for arts organizations that lost money after the Albany City Arts Grants ended for budget regions, the festival has raised a combined $1.2 million for arts Nonprofits in the Albany area.

In an effort to recognize individuals committed to supporting the arts in the Capital Region, the board of directors also announced their nominations for this year’s Legacy awards.

Benita Zahn, a former WNYT news anchor, has been nominated for the Honorable Gerald D. Jennings Backstage Award for supporting the missions of local arts organizations. For the Karen Smith-Sfara Ovation Award, created to Honor the memory of founding member Karen Smith-Sfara and given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the arts in Albany, the board has Nominated both Annette Nanes and Scott Meyer. Matt Baumgartner, the owner of June Farms and several area restaurants, has been nominated for the Spirit of the Industry Award which is presented to a person who demonstrates professionalism in the restaurant industry and a commitment to the community.

The award ceremony will be held during the mayor’s reception, the festival kickoff event, on Jan. 26 at Albany City Hall, followed by the grand tastings and Slider slam on Jan. 27. The festival will culminate on Jan. 28 with the grand Gala dinner, a five-course dinner reception curated by local signature chefs, paired with a silent auction and cocktail reception of premium wines and spirits.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, starting at $75 for the mayor’s reception, $65 for the grand tastings, $50 for the Slider slam and $175 for the Gala dinner, where 100 percent of net proceeds go to funding for nonprofit arts groups in Albany . Those who purchase VIP packages for the event, which start at $250, can then enter a raffle to win prizes, from hot air balloon rides over Napa Valley to tickets to the final four NCAA Championship games.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit the organization’s website.