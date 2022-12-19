Wine & Design for the Arts festival announces beneficiaries, award nominees
ALBANY — A festival celebrating food from local chefs with Beverages from around the world, announced its 2023 beneficiaries, award Nominees and bottle design Winner for the event that supports Albany arts organizations.
The Albany Chefs’ Food & Wine Festival: Wine & Dine for the Arts, will be returning to the city in January for its in-person three-day format for the first time in three years after the pandemic, organizers announced last month.