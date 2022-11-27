Windsor girls basketball, led by Karin Nicholls, a preseason favorite in Class 5A

Over the past two seasons, an accomplished ex-college coach has been building a girls’ basketball powerhouse up north.

Windsor is 42-3 under Coach Karin Nicholls, whose Wizards fell in the Class 4A title game to Mullen the past two years, and will be a favorite in Class 5A amid Colorado’s rejiggered basketball classifications.

“We’re still disappointed two years in a row now from not getting the job done,” Nicholls said. “You know where you want to end up and the hard work that goes into it. I have no shortage of players that will commit to that every single day. We lost a lot of players, but we’ve kind of reloaded with some young kids.”

For Nicholls, expectations won’t change this year, her 33rd as a basketball coach. With a mantra of “Culture Wins,” the Wizards are determined this season won’t end in Championship heartbreak.

Windsor graduated four starters from last year’s team that carried a 26-0 record into the Championship before falling 44-38. It was a notable improvement from the title bout the year before, when Mullen blew out Windsor 67-44 to claim the then-4A crown.

But Windsor won’t have to worry about Mullen again this year. The Mustangs as now playing in 6A, which makes the Wizards a preseason favorite in 5A. Senior point guard Samantha Darnell — the team’s Lone returning starter and a South Dakota School of Mines pledge — and senior shooting guard Hailee Wright Captain a relatively young Windsor team.

Nicholls is embracing the challenges posed by an inexperienced roster and a loaded non-conference schedule that includes matchups against 6A programs Cherry Creek and Grandview, last year’s 5A champion. It will be a test for Windsor’s fast-paced, run-the-floor offense, which aims to average 75 points per game.

“There’s going to be a ton of hiccups and lots of youthful mistakes, and I’m excited for that because I like the unknown,” Nicholls said. “I like to see where we’re starting with, to where we end up in March. Our identity is not the same, which I’m excited about, because I can’t wait to see where this team can go.”

If Nicholls believes the Wizards have effectively reloaded, the rest of the state might be wise to believe her. Nicholls, after all, is not throwing darts at a board with a Blindfold on. She is a proven program Builder with three decades of experience at the Division I and Division II levels, and is applying that extensive resume to put Windsor in the Championship conversation going forward.

A Decatur, Ill., native, Nicholls starred as a forward at Bradley University from 1987-90. From there she began her coaching career as an Assistant at the University of Illinois before becoming the recruiting Coordinator at Nebraska. Then, she was the head Coach at Truman State (where she led the team to the Sweet 16 in 1999) and Texas Pan American (where she was named the national independent Coach of the year).

She also coached/recruited at Youngstown State, Mercyhurst University and Nebraska-Kearney prior to moving to Colorado. Nicholls, a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, runs the Colorado SOAR basketball club based out of northern Colorado.

After all her basketball experiences, Nicholls said coaching high school basketball hits a little different.

“I miss recruiting, and I miss some of the other college stuff, but this feels so pure to me,” Nicholls said. “I coach because I love the game. And I love coaching these girls and the Chemistry this program has already developed.”

Darnell describes Nicholls’ coaching style as intense, but loving.

“She’s going to be hard on you, but you know you can trust her, and she’s been super supportive of us (off the court) in so many different ways,” Darnell said. “She’s pushed this program to another level.”

Now, the next level is a state championship.

Under Nicholls, the program’s state title appearances quickly doubled from two to four. But the Wizards remain hungry to add another title alongside the program’s Lone Championship — a 4A triumph over Lamar in 1994.

“The leadership of Hailee and Sam has been incredible, and when I look at the schedule, my big thing is, are we ready in January?” Nicholls said. “There’s so many unknowns in November and December. I always feel like my teams get better after (winter) break… and I hope at the end of the year we’re sitting with (the media) talking about getting it done.”