Windsor arts commission chair seeks Town Council seat

Windsor Town Council candidate Kevin Gonyo has some lofty goals.

If elected, he’d like to try to solve the problem of food insecurity among the town’s 26,000 residents. He’d like to address the high cost of housing and work to find the best solution for “sustainable” future development of the Town Green.

And, as the former caretaker to his father, Bill Gonyo, an Alzheimer’s patient who died last year, he wants to make things Safer in particular for these residents.

He wants to find a way to organize Neighborhoods so that elderly people with dementia, Alzheimer’s or other medical issues can make it safely out of their homes in case another Wildfire like 2019’s Kincade Fire threatens Windsor.

Gonyo, 33, a graphic artist with Canine Companions, will face Tanya Potter, a Santa Rosa police Officer and vice chair of the Windsor Parks and Recreation Commission and also a member of the Windsor Public Arts Advisory Commission. They are competing for the council seat representing District 4.

He said he wants to give back to the community he loves, where he spent his high school years before attending UCLA, earning a bachelor’s degree in music composition and theory. Next he attended the Miami Ad School in New York before embarking on a career in advertising and design there.

Gonyo moved back to Windsor in 2017.

“To tell you the truth, I like Windsor best,” he said.

Gonyo is already a part of local government, first as a member, then as chair of the Windsor Public Arts Advisory Commission.

“I wanted to get involved to use my skills as a designer to contribute to the community,” he said, “and was lucky enough to be appointed.”

The commission’s most recent project was sponsoring artists to paint Utility boxes in town, using the theme of “community… the different aspects of Windsor and how they fit together. It’s cool to see them go from proposals to seeing them painted and finished. People definitely stop and look at them.”

He also was appointed by county Supervisor James Gore to the Sonoma County Area Agency on Aging. The 20 commission members work together to advocate for seniors with disabilities, they said.

“One of our big pushes last year was finding ways to get (seniors with disabilities) to COVID vaccine appointments,” he said.

While collecting signatures to qualify for the Nov. 8 election, he was frequently asked his position on the Civic center project for the Town Green.

He said he didn’t favor the previous proposal by Developer Robert Green, which included a hotel, luxury residential units and a public safety building that would have housed the Police Department and an emergency operations center.

Gonyo said he would prefer to expand public space on the Town Green to encourage greater foot traffic to help businesses that are already there. He is concerned that some businesses are closed as a result of the pandemic, meaning lost jobs and less income for the town.

As for his other goals, Gonyo would like the Town Council to work closely with the Windsor Service Alliance to help generate more volunteers and sources of donations for the nonprofit food pantry.

They would like the city to work with local chefs and restaurateurs to create healthy meal plans made with items found in the food bank. There should be a food drive at all city-sponsored events, he said.

To help the elderly and disabled during a fire evacuation, he proposes setting up Nixel block Captains who would organize rescues, along with the creation of signs directing rescuers to exits in the home.

Gonyo would also be an advocate for affordable housing, he said.

“I think we really need to focus on building affordable housing and get rid of (developer) in-lieu fees,” he said.

