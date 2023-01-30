Windows open for DAF Sports triathlon, men’s soccer Athletes > Air Education and Training Command > Article Display

Air Education and Training Command > Article Display" decoding="async" data-lazy-src="https://media.defense.gov/2023/Jan/24/2003149519/2000/2000/0/230124-F-ZZ988-302.JPG?is-pending-load=1" srcset="" />



JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – Application windows are now open for Department of the Air Force triathletes and men’s soccer players. To apply, visit www.dafsports.com.

Here are more details on each sport:

Triathlon: Application window closes Feb. 13 for coaches, athletes and medical support personnel. Selected Athletes compete at the Armed Forces Championship March 30-April 2 at Naval Base Ventura County, California.



Men’s Soccer: Application window for Athletes closes Feb. 1. Selected Athletes attend a training and selection camp March 21-April 3 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. The final team competes at the Armed Forces Championship April 4-12 at Camp Pendleton, California.

For a look at other DAF sports and their timelines, visit www.dafsports.com.