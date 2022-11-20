Win Streak Seeking Women’s Basketball Makes First Trip to Ithaca

MOUNT ST. MARY’S (1-3) at CORNELL (1-3)

Monday, November 21St | 7 p.m

Ithaca, NY | Newman Arena at Bartels Hall

GAME NOTES (MSM)

EMMITSBURG, Md. (November 18, 2022) – Mount St. Mary’s Women’s basketball goes for two in a row Monday, making their first trip to Ithaca, New York to face Cornell.

MOUNT UPDATE

Four Mountaineers registered double figures as the team’s offense struck for 45 points in the second half to overcome Navy, 68-59. Michaela Harrison led with 19 points, followed by Jessica Tomasetti with 16 and Natalie Villaflor with a career high of 15.

Isabella Hunt added 11 points for a season best total in the game, but the junior forward has established herself as the leading rebounder and assist giver for the Mount. On the young season Hunt has averaged five rebounds, 3.2 assists and even holds the edge with eight steals.

Navy’s win also signified Mount’s ability to improvise. As the Mids guarded the Perimeter well, limiting the Mountaineers to four made three-pointers, they instead relied on scoring in the paint. 18 of the team’s 24 field goals originated inside the lane.

SCOUTING THE BIG RED

Cornell is off to a 1-3 start, with their win coming against Lafayette on November 16th. Monday’s game marks the third game of a four-game homestand.

Shannon Mulroy is the only Big Red player in double figures, averaging 10.8 points per game. Emily Pape leads with 8.3 rebounds a contest and Mulroy tallies 14 assists to hold the team high. Three point shooting has been a tough road so far for the team, going 10-for-64 across the four games.

THE ALL-TIME SERIES

The two sides have met once before – a neutral site contest in 2004. Cornell won the ballgame by a 70-60 final.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s game concludes the month of November. Game action resumes December 3rd at home versus Loyola, beginning three straight at Knott Arena.