Win or go home, Sectional soccer heats up

There will be no more Tomorrows this week for soccer teams around the Mountain State.

It’s win or go home from here on out.

That’s because Sectional soccer kicks into high gear Tuesday with semifinal action in hopes of making a run to the state tournament in Beckley in just over two weeks.

Woodrow Wilson opens Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 play on both the boys and girls side Tuesday by hosting Princeton at Paul Cline Stadium.

The boys game will start at 6 pm, while the girls are slated for 8 pm

Oak Hill and Greenbrier East will clash Tuesday at 6:30 pm, but those matches will be played at different locations.

The Spartans will host the Red Devils for the boys match in Fairlea, while the girls Showdown will be played at Oak Hill.

The Woodrow girls are the Defending Sectional Champions and they Secured the top-seed by winning five of the six Encounters with Sectional foes during the regular season. The Flying Eagles tied Greenbrier East in an early season match.

Oak Hill played Greenbrier East twice this year with the Red Devils winning the first match, but the two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the second match.

The Greenbrier East boys are undefeated in Sectional play including a tightly fought battle with the Flying Eagles that ended in a late 2-1 win. However, Woodrow came away from the match frustrated after controlling most of the possessions on the night.

The loss to their rivals from Greenbrier County was the only setback of the season for Beckley, who will be a handful if round two does occur.

The Flying Eagle boys are also the reigning Sectional Champions and have stunned the Spartans the last two years in postseason play.

Both teams cannot be caught looking ahead because Oak Hill and Princeton are more than capable of pulling off an upset Tuesday.

The Red Devils dropped a 1-nil setback to the Spartans in their second regular season matchup.

Shady Spring is the No. 2 seed on both sides in Class AA Region 3, Section 1.

The girls will host PikeView Tuesday at 5:30 pm Tuesday, while the boys will host James Monroe at 7:30 pm

The boys won both regular season matches with the Mavericks, while the girls split the two matches with the Panthers. The Shady girls beat PikeView 3-nil to end the regular season last week.

PikeView is the No. 1 boys seed in Section 1 and was riding a nine-game win streak before dropping a 5-2 decision to the Tigers to end the regular season.

Bluefield is the top seed on the girls side. The Beavers own a win and a tie against PikeView, along with a tie in the regular season against the Tigers.

Shady Spring is the Defending Sectional Champions having beat Bluefield last year, 3-1. The Shady boys are looking for their first title in nearly a decade.

Class AA Region 3, Section 2 has been owned by Charleston Catholic and this year appears to be no different.

On the girls side, Charleston Catholic has won the last three state titles and five of the last eight. The three years the Irish did not win the title, it was runner-up.

Catholic is 16-0-2 on the year with ties against Class AAA Morgantown and Hurricane.

The boys are defending state champions as well and carry a 17-0-2 record into the postseason. The ties for the Irish have come against two of the best teams in the state, George Washington and Hurricane.

Class AA/A regionals will be played Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Class AAA will be held Thursday, Oct. 27.

The state tournament will be held at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley, Nov. 4-5.