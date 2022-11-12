Win It! A Round of Golf for Four at the Exclusive Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas

Calling all golfers! Enter below for your chance to win a round of golf for you and three friends at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is the perfect place to hit the links, especially as part of an Ultimate guys’ weekend.

Here are some more ideas for enjoying the city with your pals.

If you’re not golfing at Wynn, book a round at Bali Hai Golf Club on the Strip or check out Top Golf where stars like Drake and Justin Timberlake love to tee off. They’ve got large TVs, food, betting and more.

Tickets to a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium are also a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon with the fellas in Vegas.

Adrenaline junkies can also check out Dream Racing to get behind the wheel of one of their exotic sports cars, or make it a Spectator sport by watching the racing at Formula 1. Tickets are now on sale for the Las Vegas Grand Prix taking place November 16 Thu 18, 2023.

Looking for something unique to do, try Dig This, where you patrons get to drive excavators!

For dinner and drinks check out Scotch 80 Prime at The Palms, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés at the Sahara or Carver Steak at Resorts World.

Next, grab tickets to shows like Luke Bryan, Kevin Hart or “Opium.”

Be sure to go to VisitLasVegas.com for even more entertainment options!