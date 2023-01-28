Win hearts with dining and arts

It can be a little hard making plans to take your special someone out for a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration. We’re helping with a list of possibilities.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a Valentine’s cruise on the Harriott II Riverboat this year. Montgomery officials say the boat’s been docked for inspection in Mobile, and won’t make it back in time. They expect cruises to start again in March.

The good news is that there are other options available, and they’re spread over several days so you can do more than one! Just remember to make reservations and get tickets now, or they might be gone when the big day comes.

FEB. 4

Red & White Valentine’s Show

It’s a show so full of Valentine’s Day love that it’ll take Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum to hold it, 10 days before actual Valentine’s Day. The Red & White Valentine Show is Saturday, Feb. 4, is a huge night of music with R&B and soul singer Calvin “Prince of Soul” Richardson, Lacee, Billy “Soul” Bonds, West Love, and introducing Mz. Brown Suga, and “MSG.” Garrett Coliseum is at 1555 Federal Drive. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7 pm Tickets range between $45-$50 and are available online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/262177/

FEB. 9

Galentine’s Day Charcuterie Workshop

The Shoppes at EastChase is hosting a Galentine's Day Charcuterie Workshop on Feb. 9.

Want to make something special for your sweetheart? While everyone else is doing chocolate, say “I love you” with meat. The Shoppes at EastChase is holding its third annual Galentine’s Day Charcuterie Workshop at The Heart Boxes from 6 pm to 7:30 pm Yizza will walk guests through how to create the perfect charcuterie, while you enjoy complimentary sips and a photo opportunity. Guests will also get complimentary swag from the Shoppes. Tickets are $55, and are available online at www.theheartboxes.com/product/galetines-day-workshop

Valentine’s Day Dinner is based at Maxwell Club

People with access to Maxwell Air Force Base can have a Valentine's Day dinner at the Maxwell Club on Feb. 9.

This one’s not for everybody. But if you’ve got access to go on Maxwell Air Force Base, the Maxwell Club is planning a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Feb. 9, 7 pm to 9 pm for $80 a couple. They have mixed green salad with candied pecans, craisins, and granny smith apples with raspberry vinaigrette; sliced ​​Steak with red wine reduction; chicken breast stuffed with sundried tomato, spinach and parmesan cheese, topped with a beurre blanc sauce; lobster mac and cheese; roasted asparagus with bacon; roasted California Blend vegetables; and assorted mini desserts. Wine and Champagne available for purchase. Deadline for reservations is Feb. 2. Learn more online at https://www.memberplanet.com/events/maxwellafbclubs/valentinedinner

FEB. 11

Valentine’s Wine Tasting at Vintage Café

A Valentine's Day Wine Tasting is being held Feb. 11 Vintage Cafe.

Vintage Café is hosting a Valentine’s Wine Tasting on Feb. 11, featuring Cavicchioli Prosecco, Cline Sauvignon Blanc, Chocolate Shop red wine and a cabernet. It’s from 10 am to 2 pm, and they’ll have gift wrapping available for bottles. They’re at 416 Cloverdale Road. Learn more online at https://www.vintagecafemgm.com/

Autaugaville’s first Sweetheart Ball

Ladi Di and Mr. Soulkeeper will perform in Autaugaville on Feb. 11 at the Sweetheart Ball.

Recording artists Ladi Di and Mr. Soulkeeper are the Featured artists helping kick off a first-time event, the Sweetheart Ball at Autaugaville Elementary’s gym. It’s being Hosted by Z 105.3’s Dr. Ray the Music Man. Doors open at 7 pm on Feb. 11, and the show starts at 9 pm Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Free appetizers will be available. This is being advertised as a BYOB event. For more information, call 334-303-5882, 334-425-5071, 334-930-9464, 334-312-1152, 334-314-6756, or 256-267-4958.

FEB. 14

Give your love the blues for Valentine’s Day with Bobby Rush

Bobby Rush has a Valentine's Day concert at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

On Valentine’s Day, you can treat the one you love to a special blues night out, 7 pm at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

Louisiana native Bobby Rush, 89, whose real name is Emmett Ellis Jr., is the son of a preacher. Rush adopted the new name to keep his music from reflecting badly on his dad.

