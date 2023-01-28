Win hearts with dining and arts

It can be a little hard making plans to take your special someone out for a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration. We’re helping with a list of possibilities.

Unfortunately, there won’t be a Valentine’s cruise on the Harriott II Riverboat this year. Montgomery officials say the boat’s been docked for inspection in Mobile, and won’t make it back in time. They expect cruises to start again in March.

The good news is that there are other options available, and they’re spread over several days so you can do more than one! Just remember to make reservations and get tickets now, or they might be gone when the big day comes.

FEB. 4

Red & White Valentine’s Show

It’s a show so full of Valentine’s Day love that it’ll take Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum to hold it, 10 days before actual Valentine’s Day. The Red & White Valentine Show is Saturday, Feb. 4, is a huge night of music with R&B and soul singer Calvin “Prince of Soul” Richardson, Lacee, Billy “Soul” Bonds, West Love, and introducing Mz. Brown Suga, and “MSG.” Garrett Coliseum is at 1555 Federal Drive. Doors open at 6 pm, and the show starts at 7 pm Tickets range between $45-$50 and are available online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/venue/262177/

FEB. 9

Galentine’s Day Charcuterie Workshop

Want to make something special for your sweetheart? While everyone else is doing chocolate, say “I love you” with meat. The Shoppes at EastChase is holding its third annual Galentine’s Day Charcuterie Workshop at The Heart Boxes from 6 pm to 7:30 pm Yizza will walk guests through how to create the perfect charcuterie, while you enjoy complimentary sips and a photo opportunity. Guests will also get complimentary swag from the Shoppes. Tickets are $55, and are available online at www.theheartboxes.com/product/galetines-day-workshop

Valentine’s Day Dinner is based at Maxwell Club

This one’s not for everybody. But if you’ve got access to go on Maxwell Air Force Base, the Maxwell Club is planning a Valentine’s Day Dinner on Feb. 9, 7 pm to 9 pm for $80 a couple. They have mixed green salad with candied pecans, craisins, and granny smith apples with raspberry vinaigrette; sliced ​​Steak with red wine reduction; chicken breast stuffed with sundried tomato, spinach and parmesan cheese, topped with a beurre blanc sauce; lobster mac and cheese; roasted asparagus with bacon; roasted California Blend vegetables; and assorted mini desserts. Wine and Champagne available for purchase. Deadline for reservations is Feb. 2. Learn more online at https://www.memberplanet.com/events/maxwellafbclubs/valentinedinner

FEB. 11

Valentine’s Wine Tasting at Vintage Café

Vintage Café is hosting a Valentine’s Wine Tasting on Feb. 11, featuring Cavicchioli Prosecco, Cline Sauvignon Blanc, Chocolate Shop red wine and a cabernet. It’s from 10 am to 2 pm, and they’ll have gift wrapping available for bottles. They’re at 416 Cloverdale Road. Learn more online at https://www.vintagecafemgm.com/

Autaugaville’s first Sweetheart Ball

Recording artists Ladi Di and Mr. Soulkeeper are the Featured artists helping kick off a first-time event, the Sweetheart Ball at Autaugaville Elementary’s gym. It’s being Hosted by Z 105.3’s Dr. Ray the Music Man. Doors open at 7 pm on Feb. 11, and the show starts at 9 pm Tickets are $15 in advance, and $20 at the door. Free appetizers will be available. This is being advertised as a BYOB event. For more information, call 334-303-5882, 334-425-5071, 334-930-9464, 334-312-1152, 334-314-6756, or 256-267-4958.

FEB. 14

Give your love the blues for Valentine’s Day with Bobby Rush

On Valentine’s Day, you can treat the one you love to a special blues night out, 7 pm at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.

Louisiana native Bobby Rush, 89, whose real name is Emmett Ellis Jr., is the son of a preacher. Rush adopted the new name to keep his music from reflecting badly on his dad.

After decades on the “chitlin’ circuit,” Rush has a lifetime of material. His first single “Someday” came in 1964. He has a 2017 Grammy win for “Porcupine Meat,” which to no surprise has nothing to do with the animal.

“I was talking about being in love with someone you knew didn’t love you as much as you loved them,” Rush told the Advertiser in 2020.

Rush’s “Rawer Than Raw,” a Grammy winning album released in 2020 just before the pandemic, is a tribute to blues legends like Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, John Lee Hooker and others.

Tickets to Rush’s Valentine’s Day show range from $45 to $139, and are available at mpaconline.org or by calling the MPAC box office at 334-481-5100.

A Romantic Affair for Lovers… of good food at Central

Downtown Montgomery’s Central restaurant, 129 Coosa St., has a delectable Valentine’s Day menu planned for Feb. 14.

Start off with a “Kiss on the Beach”: Maine lobster salad, ciabatta, Cajun crème fraiche, and Ostra caviar.

Then move on to “Love is Blind”: Wagyu beef tenderloin, buttered poached lobster roulade, truffle pommes, creamed spinach, and sauce béarnaise.

And then end the evening “Between the Sheets”: five layer strawberry cake, with dark chocolate ganache.

Central’s regular menu will be available as well. Learn more and get info about reservations online at https://central129coosa.com/

Make it an Italian Valentine’s Day at Ravello

If a trip to Italy is out for this Valentine’s Day, the next best thing is a meal at downtown Montgomery’s new Italian fine dining experience, Ravello, 36 Commerce St. Their Valentine’s menu includes:

Piccolo Piatto (small plate) — Buratta: pistachio basil pesto, arugula, tomatoes, aged balsamic, and focaccia; Gamberetto Di Calabria: Calabrian chili grilled shrimp, lemon puree, crispy basil, pistachio; Prosciutto & Melon: toasted pine nuts, edible flowers, Italian pine bud syrup; Carciofo Fritta: Fried Roman long stem artichokes, parmesan, roasted garlic lemon ash aioli;

Primo Piatto (first course) — Tuscan Wedding Soup: meatballs, parmesan broth, kale, Tuscan white beans; Wilted Kale Salad: pecorino, pomegranate, walnut, Saba dressing; Rucola Salad: parmesan, red onion, pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette;

Il Secondo (the second one) — Smoked Short Rib Gnocchi: Stracciatella cheese, garlic chili crisp; Carbonara: fresh spaghetti, guanciale, egg, pecorino; Herb Ricotta Cannelloni: cherry tomatoes, parmesan, basil; Olive Oil Poached Halibut: rapini, roasted tomato broth, crispy chickpeas; 8 oz. Veal Cap Steak: onion, capers, olive oil, crispy potatoes; Bistecca Alla Fiorentina: 28 oz porterhouse for two, goat cheese potato croquettes, Chianti Demi glaze.

Learn more and make reservations online at https://www.ravellomgm.com/

Special Valentine’s menu at Vintage Year

Although they won’t be doing their tasty Burger night menu for Valentine’s Day, Vintage Year at 405 Cloverdale Road has a full line of offerings to make your night special.

As an appetizer, they’ll have She Crab Soup with crispy leeks.

Entrees include four specials: Lamb Chops – two 4 ounce bone-in lamb loin chops with sweet potato gratin, charred broccoli, and an espresso Lavender glaze; Seafood Paella — Gulf shrimp, mussels, clams, octopus, saffron risotto, herbs, crème fraiche; Poached Halibut — olive oil poached halibut, butternut squash, Vermouth cream, herb oil, and Krispy kale; Porterhouse For Two — char grilled porterhouse, crispy smashed potatoes, asparagus, port shallot butter.

Dessert is French Macaron Cake with chocolate mousse and red berries.

Learn more and book reservations online at https://www.vymgm.com/

Valentine’s Day Serenade with Sharron Sings

Spend your Valentine’s Day evening with artist Sharron Sings, 7-10 pm at BB King’s Blues Club on Feb. 14. They’re an R&B original and cover band from Birmingham. While you’re there having fun, you can capture the moment with a 360 photo booth on site. BB King’s is located inside Wind Creek Montgomery. They’ll also have a series of “1 For The Lovers” concerts leading up to Valentine’s Day: Feb. 9, Falsely Motivated, 6-9 p.m.; February 10, Mylah Muse, 8 pm-midnight; February 11, Jac Ross, 8 p.m.; and Feb. 12, Trew The Star with DJ Ali, 6 pm

Valentine’s Day Love Affair Dinner

Talk about dinner and a show! On Valentine’s Day, TKJ & Companies is hosting a Valentine’s Day Love Affair. It’s $50 a person, and includes dinner, music from the 7th Wonder Band, and a DJ. It’s at 181-F Eastern Blvd., across from Eastdale Mall in the Atlanta Crossing Shopping Center, behind Hibachi Grill and Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Starts at 7 pm Get tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tkj-companies-valentines-day-love-affair-tickets-509702181947 or at any By His Grace day care location. For more information, call 334-207-2962.

Valentine’s Wine Dinner at Taste

If you and your special someone love wine, try the Valentine Wine Dinner at Taste, 5251 Hampstead High St., Montgomery from 6 pm to 9 pm on Feb. 14. Welcome wines begin at 6 pm There will be five courses, each paired with wines from Switchback Ridge Winery. Tickets are $130, and are available online at https://tastemgm.ticketleap.com/valentine-wine-dinner/dates/Feb-14-2023_at_0600PM

Montgomery Advertiser Reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at [email protected]