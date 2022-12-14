Win Cardinal Classic – The Wellington Daily News

By Emmie Boese

The Lady Crusaders made it their goal at the beginning of the season to take home the Trophy from every tournament they played this year. They are off to a good start winning the Cardinal Classic.

“We set our standards high with our program and this is step one of a long journey, but the girls played very well,” Head Coach Eric Adams said.

Wellington beat Mulvane by 20 points in game one of the tournament. The final score was 49-29.

Their next tournament challenge was Cheney High School who came at them with an experienced, tall and long lineup. The Lady Crusaders beat the Cardinals 50-38.

For game three, the Lady Crusaders traveled to Pratt and left with a 53-22 win. However, Adams was not as pleased with his team.

“I thought the effort wasn’t quite there,” Adams said.

The Lady Crusaders faced Chaparral High School in the Championship game at Cheney, beating the Road Runners 64-27.

“The overall effort was top notch compared to Thursday night against Pratt,” Adams said.

Wellington held each of their opponents in the Cardinal Classic tournament under 40 points a game. Adams commented that playing solid defense in the Crusaders program is necessary to be successful.

“Our practices are tough,” Adams said. “It’s probably more 60 percent defense and 40 percent offensive during practices.”

Adams continued, “The girls know they stand out on film if they aren’t playing the style we demand. It’s a young team but they are getting it. The light bulb is coming on. We need all five of them doing everything we ask on the defensive side. It just represents our program.”

Freshman forward Kylan Gregory and sophomore guards Britt Zeka and Valerie Norwood were named to the Cardinal Classic Girls All Tournament Team.

Adams said Gregory’s level of play really stood out to him throughout the tournament.

“First of all she’s six feet,” Adams said. “Second of all, she’s a heck of an athlete. And, third of all her basketball IQ is beyond any freshman I’ve ever seen. Great combination.”

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME BOX SCORE:

Wellington 64-27 Chaparral

Scoring Leaders: Sophomore Britt Zeka – 19 Senior Ashlyn Gerten – 13 Sophomore Val Norwood – 12 Senior Maddie Nance – 4 Senior – Kami Reichenberger – 3 Rebound Leaders: Freshman Kylan Gregory – 8 Sophomore Britt Zeka – 6 Senior Maddie Nance – 6 Sophomore Val Norwood – 5 Steal Leaders: Sophomore Val Norwood – 5 Senior Ashlyn Gerten – 4 Senior Kami Reichenberger – 3 Sophomore Britt Zeka – 3