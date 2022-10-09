WIN A GOLF EBIKE AT THE NEW ENGLAND GOLF COURSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION GOLF OUTING

The outing is October 13 at Sandy Burr Country Club, Wayland MA

GolfEbikes and Heybike have teamed up to provide ebikes for all Charity and golf course tournaments in 2022 as part of their introductory year. The Hole-In-One Ebike Contest is free to all participating outings. These ebikes are the hottest new way to get around the golf course. You can ride straight to your own ball and eliminate half the time sitting and waiting while someone else plays. They have a throttle and pedal-assist, so you can get as much exercise as you want or just use the throttle and ride them like a scooter. The unique bag carrier holds any size bag and pivots out into a rock-solid kick stand. If you would like to add a Hole-In-One Ebike Contest at your outing or tournament, you can see the details on www.golfebikes.com/contests.

The 2022 NEGCOA Golf Outing is a peer-to-peer opportunity to relax and have some fun at this great Donald Ross track. Come and play where Francis Ouimet took on Walter Hagen back in 1926 in a 36 hole match deemed the “Battle of Sandy Burr”. Ouimet won that match and in doing so set a course record of 69! We invite you to bring your team. It is a great way to reward your staff. Vendors will be on-site to share with you some of the latest and greatest ideas to bring back to your Clubs See more information on https://www.negcoa.org/home-page/2022-negcoa-golf-outing.

Contact:

New England Golf Course Owners Association

Elaine Gebhardt, Executive Director

Phone: 774-430-9031

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.negcoa.org