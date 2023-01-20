BETVICTOR have an Outrageous offer for brand new customisers this weekend, and you DON’T want to miss it.

The bookies are gifting punters a £1 free bet for every single Premier League goal scored this weekend when they stake £10 on Liverpool vs Chelsea — and there’s no limit!

1 Win a £1 free bet for every goal scored in the Premier League this weekend when you stake £10 on Liverpool vs Chelsea Credit: GETTY

CLAIM THIS AMAZING SPECIAL – CLICK HERE*

How to claim.. BetVictor offer Visit the BetVictor website HERE* Register a new account – No Promo Code required Opt-in to this promotion via the OFFERS tab Deposit a minimum of £10 using a debit card Place a pre-event bet of £10 on Liverpool vs Chelsea at odds of 1-2 or greater Your account will then be credited with a £1 free bet for every goal scored in the Premier League from Saturday to Monday Accounts will be credited with their free bets by Tuesday January 24th at 4pm CLAIM THIS AMAZING SPECIAL – CLICK HERE*

New to BetVictor? If so, you are eligible for this amazing offer.

Simply register a new account with BetVictor using this link HERE*deposit a minimum of £10 and then Opt In to this promotion via the OFFERS tab.

Once that’s sorted, place a pre-event stake of at least £10 on Liverpool vs Chelsea at odds of 1-2 or greater.

Your account will then be credited with a £1 free bet for every goal scored in the Premier League from Saturday to Monday. Accounts will be credited with their free bets by Tuesday January 24th at 4pm

CLAIM THIS AMAZING SPECIAL – CLICK HERE*

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be excluded from all UK-regulated gambling websites.

*18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 on Liverpool-Chelsea(odds 1.5+); Get £1 free bet for each goal scored during the PL round 21 fixtures, 7 days expiry. No cash out. Offer expires 21.01.23 at 12:30 UK time. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org