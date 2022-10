Kendall Scholz and Caitlin Allen want to make it perfectly clear: Their next step was not planned.

The Wilton volleyball standouts, seniors, will remain teammates at Hamilton College next year. Great school, solid volleyball program, and a continuation of their Athletic Careers together

Sounds like a plan coming together, right?

Except for one thing.

“People say that all the time: ‘Oh, you must’ve planned this’,” Allen said with a smile. “No, we hadn’t planned it.”

As it turns out, the two players were talking with Hamilton Coach Kristin Baker around the same time and then, well, things have a way of working out.

“We both just happened to love the school so much that we ended up picking the same place,” Allen said.

“It’s great,” Scholz said. “It’s definitely stressful to think about adjusting to college and getting used to everything. So having a familiar face there will be a lot of fun and we get to carry over all the hard work (from Wilton).”

If they’re able to bring that Warrior spark to Hamilton, the Continentals could be looking at a promising next four years.

During their time in the Wilton program, Scholz and Allen have helped the team grow from just two wins when they were freshmen in 2019, to an FCIAC and CIAC playoff contender the last two seasons.

The Warriors were 17-7 last year, qualifying for the conference and state tournaments, and winning two Class LL games via shutout before falling to eventual Champion Greenwich in the quarterfinals. That same Greenwich team lost just one match – a 3-0 shutout in Wilton in the final week of the regular season.

This season, the Warriors are off to a 7-3 start in the wild and crazy FCIAC, with their sights set on another postseason run.

“It’s awesome to be a part of and really cool to see the program grow from when we were freshmen to Seniors now,” Scholz said. “We have the standard now, especially after last year, to keep up the hard work and work on getting better and doing well every year.”

Steve Brienza, Wilton’s head Coach since 2013 and the FCIAC’s Coach of the Year in 2021, said Hamilton is getting “two really special athletes.”

“They’re great kids, Kendall’s been a member of varsity since she was a freshman, and Caitlin has been double-rostered since her sophomore season,”

Brienza said. “They’ve both been consistent contributors to the success of this program for the last four years.

“I’m sure Kendall and Caitlin will definitely help them in their future.”

An outside hitter, Scholz was an All-FCIAC first team and CHSCA and GameTimeCT All-State second team player in 2021. In 10 matches this fall, she has 105 kills, 103 digs and 30 aces.

“Kendall can do everything,” Brienza said. “She is a jack-of-all-trades. She can pass from any position, hit from any position, and she can set from any position. There isn’t much she can’t do. She’s a great kid and since she was a freshman, she has committed herself to being the best volleyball player she can possibly be.”

At 6-foot-2, Allen is a tall presence as a middle hitter at the net. She has 102 kills, a dozen blocks, and 17 aces this year. She also might cause her Coach to scramble out of the way during practice.

“When Caitlin is up at the net and she’s swinging away at the ball, I’m making sure I’m getting out of the way,” Brienza said with a smile.

“She’s matured into a character-type personality,” Brienza said. “She brings a lot of humor to the court; and she is mild-mannered and even-tempered, but she is determined to win. She has that kind of competitive drive in her. It’s hard to block someone who is as big as she is.”

Both players pointed to several reasons for making Hamilton their college choice.

“Right when I took a tour there, I really loved it,” Scholz said. “It’s a beautiful campus, the coaching staff is amazing, I got to meet the freshmen class for this year and they’re all amazing people. It’s just a great environment to be a part of, and it’s such a great school.”

“What drew me was the amazing academics, but also the Coach was the favorite (college) Coach that I talked to,” Allen said. “So that definitely made me want to play for her and want to be at that school.”

For the Warriors, there are still a lot of challenges to come. The FCIAC boasts a boatload of contenders, and Wilton’s schedule is loaded during the last few weeks of the regular season.

“We all put in our hard work and it’s a great group of girls,” Scholz said. “There’s a lot of fun personalities put into one, so there’s a lot of energy. We have a good opportunity to make the Playoffs and do really well this year,

“It’s a cool environment to be a part of.”

When they finally leave Wilton for Hamilton, they’ll have a continuing Warrior connection to build on.

“One of the best parts of being able to keep playing volleyball at Hamilton,” Allen said, “is I’m always going to have someone there who I know and who I’ve always played with.”

